Hepatitis: An infection that quietly impairs your liver

In the lush landscape of Alappuzha, 52-year-old schoolteacher KV Thomas led what he considered an exceptionally healthy life, sustained by daily morning walks and a traditional diet. It came as a profound shock when a routine blood test ahead of a minor elective surgery revealed active hepatitis C infection. Thomas had experienced no jaundice, no abdominal pain, and no debilitating illness—only a mild, intermittent tiredness that he had brushed off for years as the natural toll of aging.

Epidemiologists traced the probable origin of his infection back nearly three decades to an emergency blood transfusion he received following a monsoon road accident in 1989, years before sensitive screening became standard practice in blood banks. His story illustrates the insidious nature of a pathogen that quietly resides in millions of human hosts, gradually compromising liver function without sounding a single clinical alarm until severe organ damage has taken root.

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne viral infection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV). Medical experts frequently designate chronic Hepatitis C as a “silent pandemic” because the initial acute phase of infection is notoriously asymptomatic in up to 80% of cases. On the rare occasions when acute symptoms do manifest—typically two to twelve weeks after exposure—they remain deceptively mild and non-specific, ranging from low-grade fever and loss of appetite to subtle joint aches and generalised fatigue.