‘Transform hepatitis anxiety into action through right guidance’

Receiving a hepatitis B or C diagnosis often comes with fear and confusion, but expert guidance can transform anxiety into action. Unnikrishnan S catches up with Dr Charles Panackel, senior consultant – hepatology, Aster Medcity, Kochi, to address the most critical questions patients and their families face—covering diagnostic tests, family vaccination, routine scans, and holistic wellness. Edited excerpts:

What is the very first step or test you walk a patient through once they receive a positive hepatitis diagnosis?

First we need to determine whether it is acute or chronic hepatitis B. Tests such as HBsAg, IgM HBcAg, HBV DNA, and HBeAg are run, and based on the results we determine whether it is chronic or acute hepatitis B. For hepatitis C, if the anti-HCV test is positive, we confirm it with an HCV RNA blood test. If that turns out positive, we can confirm the patient has chronic hepatitis C. After that (for both hepatitis B & C), we need to assess how much the liver has been damaged — for that, we do a liver function test, prothrombin time, liver ultrasound and fibroscan (for hepatitis B). For hepatitis B, treatment is decided based on whether it is acute or chronic and extend of liver damage. All patients with chronic hepatitis C and high viral load need treatment.