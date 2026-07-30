India leads in workplace AI adoption, but records highest failed AI pilots

India has emerged as one of the fastest adopters of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace, with employees more likely than their global peers to integrate AI into their daily work. However, the country has also reported the highest rate of unsuccessful AI pilots, according to Salesforce’s Agentic Workplace Study.

The study found that workers in India are 45% more likely than the global average to say AI is part of their core workflow, the highest among all surveyed markets. At the same time, 38% of Indian respondents said their organisation experienced an unsuccessful AI pilot over the past year, compared with the global average of 28%.

According to Salesforce, the findings indicate that while Indian enterprises are embracing AI rapidly, employees are looking for solutions that understand business context, integrate with existing workflows and are tailored to specific job roles, rather than generic AI tools.

The study also found that 49% of Indian workers consider themselves AI skeptics, higher than the global average of 37%, suggesting that greater exposure to AI has also led to higher expectations around trust, relevance and usability.