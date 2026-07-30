Meta launches standalone 'Seller' app for Facebook Marketplace users in US

Marking the 10th anniversary of Facebook Marketplace, Meta has launched Seller, a standalone app that enables users to manage Marketplace listings, communicate with buyers and track sales performance from a dedicated platform.

The app is currently available for users aged 18 and above on Apple's App Store in the United States. Meta said Android testing is underway and sellers who download the app will also have access to a web version.

According to the company, Facebook Marketplace now sees more than 430 million items listed every month globally. What started as buying and selling through Facebook Groups has evolved into a platform supporting side hustles, small businesses and individual sellers.

Syncs with Marketplace

Meta said Seller automatically syncs with Facebook Marketplace, allowing users to access their existing listings, buyer messages and selling history. Any new listing created through the app will also be published on Facebook Marketplace.

Users can continue buying and selling through the Facebook app. However, the new app offers a dedicated interface for sellers looking to manage and grow their Marketplace business.