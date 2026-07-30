Meta launches standalone 'Seller' app for Facebook Marketplace users in US

Marking the 10th anniversary of Facebook Marketplace, Meta has launched Seller, a standalone app that enables users to manage Marketplace listings, communicate with buyers and track sales performance from a dedicated platform.
The app is currently available for users aged 18 and above on Apple's App Store in the United States. Meta said Android testing is underway and sellers who download the app will also have access to a web version.
According to the company, Facebook Marketplace now sees more than 430 million items listed every month globally. What started as buying and selling through Facebook Groups has evolved into a platform supporting side hustles, small businesses and individual sellers.
Syncs with Marketplace
Meta said Seller automatically syncs with Facebook Marketplace, allowing users to access their existing listings, buyer messages and selling history. Any new listing created through the app will also be published on Facebook Marketplace.
Users can continue buying and selling through the Facebook app. However, the new app offers a dedicated interface for sellers looking to manage and grow their Marketplace business.
AI-assisted listing creation
The app uses Meta AI to simplify listing creation. Sellers can upload product images, after which the AI generates details such as the title, description, suggested price and category.
Seller also supports bulk listing, allowing users to create multiple listings at the same time.
Dashboard and performance insights
The app features a seller dashboard that highlights pending tasks such as responding to buyers, shipping products and repricing listings. It also enables users to view, edit, relist and manage their inventory from a single interface.
A unified inbox brings together all buyer conversations and organises them by listing, making it easier to track discussions for individual products.
The app also provides performance insights, including views, clicks, buyer messages and completed sales, helping sellers make pricing and inventory decisions.
Meta said Seller is the first step towards building a dedicated experience for Marketplace sellers and that the app will continue to evolve based on feedback from the seller community.