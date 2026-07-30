OpenAI announces free ChatGPT access for academic researchers

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT for Academic Researchers, a programme that offers eligible faculty members and postdoctoral researchers 12 months of complimentary access to a dedicated ChatGPT workspace for collaborative research.

The workspace supports up to five members and includes business-grade data protections and ChatGPT Pro-level usage limits, allowing research teams to collaborate while keeping their work in a separate workspace.

Eligibility and application process

Researchers can apply by signing in with their institutional email, verifying their affiliation through SheerID, and submitting a qualifying research paper along with a brief description of how they intend to use ChatGPT in their research.

Approved applicants must complete a zero-dollar checkout using a valid payment card before creating their workspace. They can then invite up to four verified collaborators from the same institution.