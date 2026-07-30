OpenAI announces free ChatGPT access for academic researchers

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT for Academic Researchers, a programme that offers eligible faculty members and postdoctoral researchers 12 months of complimentary access to a dedicated ChatGPT workspace for collaborative research.
The workspace supports up to five members and includes business-grade data protections and ChatGPT Pro-level usage limits, allowing research teams to collaborate while keeping their work in a separate workspace.
Eligibility and application process
Researchers can apply by signing in with their institutional email, verifying their affiliation through SheerID, and submitting a qualifying research paper along with a brief description of how they intend to use ChatGPT in their research.
Approved applicants must complete a zero-dollar checkout using a valid payment card before creating their workspace. They can then invite up to four verified collaborators from the same institution.
Researchers affiliated with institutions that already have ChatGPT Edu can also apply. If approved, they will be onboarded through their institution's ChatGPT Edu environment instead of a separate workspace.
OpenAI clarified that the programme covers access to ChatGPT and does not include API credits.
‘Sign in with ChatGPT' enters beta
Separately, OpenAI has started rolling out 'Sign in with ChatGPT' in beta across select plugins and partner websites.
The feature is initially available with Airtable, GitLab, HubSpot, Notion, Supabase and Vercel.
Users can use their ChatGPT account to create a new account or link an existing one with supported services directly from ChatGPT or on participating partner websites, reducing the number of steps required during sign-up.
OpenAI said that when users sign in, only their name, email address and profile picture, if available, are shared with the partner service. Users will continue to separately review and approve the permissions requested by each plugin before access is granted.