Why countries are restricting children’s access to social media and where India stands

Social media platforms, particularly Instagram, emerged as key tools for mobilising students during the recent Gen Z protests in India. They became one of the primary spaces where organisers shared information, coordinated campaigns and expressed dissent before demonstrations moved to the streets.

The protests have also reignited debate over regulating social media use by children, particularly those below the age of 16. Policymakers argue that while these platforms have transformed communication, unrestricted access has also exposed children to harmful content, addictive platform designs and excessive screen time.

The debate is not unique to India. More than 20 countries have either introduced or are considering measures to restrict children’s access to social media. Most major platforms—including Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, X and YouTube—officially require users to be at least 13 years old under their terms of service. However, regulators increasingly argue that self-declared age verification has failed to prevent younger users from creating accounts. Governments are now shifting the responsibility to technology companies by requiring robust age-verification systems and imposing penalties on platforms that fail to prevent underage users from accessing their services.

Australia: World’s first nation to ban social media for children

Australia became the first country to pass legislation banning children under the age of 16 from accessing major social media platforms. The restrictions came into effect in December 2025 and cover Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch and Kick. Children below 16 cannot create new accounts, while existing accounts are required to be deactivated. The Australian government said the law is aimed at addressing concerns that excessive social media use is affecting children's health and wellbeing. Platforms are assessed based on whether their primary purpose is to enable online social interaction and user-generated content. Services such as WhatsApp, YouTube Kids and Google Classroom have been exempted as they do not fall within the definition of social media under the law. Companies violating the rules face fines of up to A$54.6 million for serious or repeated breaches. Neither children nor parents are penalised.

Canada: Proposed law expands to AI chatbots

Canada has introduced legislation that would prevent children below 16 from holding social media accounts unless companies can demonstrate that their platforms are safe for young users. The proposed Safe Social Media Act mandates age verification and requires platforms to address harmful content, including material promoting self-harm, violence, hate speech and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images. The proposed legislation also extends to AI chatbot providers such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude, requiring companies to implement responsible safety measures, including crisis intervention protocols.