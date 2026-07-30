Why countries are restricting children’s access to social media and where India stands

Social media platforms, particularly Instagram, emerged as key tools for mobilising students during the recent Gen Z protests in India. They became one of the primary spaces where organisers shared information, coordinated campaigns and expressed dissent before demonstrations moved to the streets.
The protests have also reignited debate over regulating social media use by children, particularly those below the age of 16. Policymakers argue that while these platforms have transformed communication, unrestricted access has also exposed children to harmful content, addictive platform designs and excessive screen time.
The debate is not unique to India. More than 20 countries have either introduced or are considering measures to restrict children’s access to social media. Most major platforms—including Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, X and YouTube—officially require users to be at least 13 years old under their terms of service. However, regulators increasingly argue that self-declared age verification has failed to prevent younger users from creating accounts. Governments are now shifting the responsibility to technology companies by requiring robust age-verification systems and imposing penalties on platforms that fail to prevent underage users from accessing their services.
Australia: World’s first nation to ban social media for children
Australia became the first country to pass legislation banning children under the age of 16 from accessing major social media platforms. The restrictions came into effect in December 2025 and cover Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch and Kick. Children below 16 cannot create new accounts, while existing accounts are required to be deactivated. The Australian government said the law is aimed at addressing concerns that excessive social media use is affecting children's health and wellbeing. Platforms are assessed based on whether their primary purpose is to enable online social interaction and user-generated content. Services such as WhatsApp, YouTube Kids and Google Classroom have been exempted as they do not fall within the definition of social media under the law. Companies violating the rules face fines of up to A$54.6 million for serious or repeated breaches. Neither children nor parents are penalised.
Canada: Proposed law expands to AI chatbots
Canada has introduced legislation that would prevent children below 16 from holding social media accounts unless companies can demonstrate that their platforms are safe for young users. The proposed Safe Social Media Act mandates age verification and requires platforms to address harmful content, including material promoting self-harm, violence, hate speech and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images. The proposed legislation also extends to AI chatbot providers such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude, requiring companies to implement responsible safety measures, including crisis intervention protocols.
Malaysia: Mandatory age verification
Malaysia is enforcing regulations prohibiting children below the age of 16 from creating social media accounts. The rules require platforms with at least eight million users—including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube—to implement age-verification systems and block underage users. Children identified as being less than 16 years are given one month to download or transfer their data before restrictions take effect. Companies that fail to comply can be fined up to 10 million ringgit, while parents whose children bypass the rules will not face penalties.
European Union: Moving towards stricter age checks
The European Union is considering tougher safeguards to protect children online, although it has not proposed a bloc-wide ban on social media for children under the age of 16. An expert committee has submitted recommendations to the European Commission on measures to strengthen children's online safety, including stricter age-verification requirements. Separately, the Commission has developed a digital age-verification application that member states can adopt to help platforms verify users' ages while protecting privacy. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has argued that social media platforms rely on highly addictive features, such as "infinite scroll", which encourage excessive use among children. Several EU member states are also exploring their own national restrictions, making child online safety an increasingly important policy issue across the bloc.
Brazil: Guardian-linked accounts
Brazil’s Digital Statute of Children and Adolescents, which came into force in March 2026, requires children below the age of 16 to link their social media accounts to a legal guardian. The law also mandates age verification for users accessing adult content and requires platforms to limit addictive features designed to artificially increase the time children spend online, including autoplay functions.
India: Debate gathers momentum
The debate over age-based restrictions has gathered pace in India after Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (LSK Devarayalu), a Telugu Desam Party MP, introduced a private member's bill seeking to prohibit children below the age of 16 from using social media platforms.
The proposed Social Media (Age Restrictions and Online Safety) Bill would require platforms to verify users' age and deactivate accounts found to be in violation. While the bill does not represent government policy, it is expected to influence future discussions on regulating children's online safety.
Separately, the Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a group of ministers to study social media regulations adopted by other countries. It has also invited Meta, Google, X and ShareChat for consultations on age verification and online safety measures.
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh has argued that public trust in social media platforms is declining and that excessive use is affecting children's attention spans and education. He said the state would study global best practices before deciding on an appropriate regulatory framework.
Goa is also exploring similar measures. State Tourism and IT Minister Rohan Khaunte has said the government is examining whether restrictions on social media use for children below the age of 16 can be introduced in the state. He said the proposal would be placed before the next session of the Goa Assembly.
Economic Survey backs age-based safeguards
The Economic Survey 2026 has also called for age-based restrictions on digital platforms, warning that compulsive screen use among young people is imposing measurable social and economic costs.
The survey said younger users are particularly vulnerable to compulsive behaviour and harmful online content, linking excessive screen exposure to lower academic performance, poorer long-term earnings and reduced workplace productivity.
It warned that digital addiction contributes to sleep deprivation, shorter attention spans and declining educational outcomes. While digital access has expanded opportunities for education, employment and economic participation, the survey said policy should now focus on digital wellbeing, content quality and healthy online habits rather than expanding access alone.