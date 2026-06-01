Food allergy reactions can vary from rashes to anaphylactic shock

Introducing common allergenic foods (such as peanut and egg) during infancy may reduce the risk of allergy in many children, says Dr Nithya Haridas, pulmonary medicine specialist, at Amrita Hospital, Kochi, in an interview with Anna Jose. Edited excerpts:

Why do people experience food allergies?

The term food allergy is used to describe an adverse immunologic response to a food protein. In healthy individuals, when the immune system registers a substance as a threat, B cells, a type of white blood cell, produce antibodies. This process is sensitisation and is part of the normal immune response. In allergic individuals, the immune system misidentifies a harmless substance as a threat. Re-exposure to the offensive allergen can initiate an aggressive and immediate immune response. Food allergy reactions can range from itching and hives on the body to severe anaphylactic reactions in which there can be swelling of lips and face, breathlessness, dizziness and a fall in blood pressure. A food that triggered only mild symptoms on one occasion may cause more severe symptoms at another time.

What is the best way to manage food allergies?

The mainstay of management of food allergy is the avoidance of allergenic food items. This would be easy when you cook your food at home. But in the case of dining out or ordering food, it is important to check the food labels and the list of items used in preparing the food. Inform the chef regarding your food allergies while dining out. Review the ingredients and communicate with the restaurants when you order your food online.