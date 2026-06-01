Get on top of your allergies

At 60, Radha (name changed) knew the routine by heart whenever she faced persistent cough and breathing difficulties – go to the nearby clinic and take medications for relief. It was only when she experienced severe and uncontrollable breathing issues that she decided to screen for asthma. “After we came to know about her frequent symptoms, we looke at her history and realised that she was being exposed to the dust from curtains and smoke from burning incense sticks. After testing, we told her to reduce her exposure. Since asthma was identified, we started inhalers too,” recollects Dr Sujith Varghese Abraham, consultant pulmonologist at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram.

After a few months of treatment and reducing her exposure to triggers, Radha now rarely experiences coughs or breathing difficulties.

Continuous sneezing, recurring skin rashes, watery eyes or breathing difficulties after exposure to dust are often dismissed as minor inconveniences. However, doctors warn that allergies are becoming increasingly common and can significantly affect a person’s quality of life if left untreated.

“Allergy occurs when the body’s immune system misidentifies harmless substances, mostly proteins, as a threat and reacts to them. The substances causing allergies, or allergens, enter the body through the skin, nose, eyes or lungs, resulting in sensitisation of the immune system, which later causes symptoms that may affect these organ systems. Symptoms occur in episodes and can be triggered by factors such as dust, fumes, weather changes, stress and exposure to certain environmental conditions,” says Dr Elizabeth Sunila, consultant pulmonologist at Aster Medcity.

According to Dr Sujith, an impaired immune system can cause allergic diseases that are systemic disorders. “One major factor that causes an allergy is genetic susceptibility. Some people are born with an immune system that tends to overreact (often called atopy). The chances of being diagnosed with an allergy are high if the family has a strong history of asthma, allergic rhinitis, or eczema,” he says.