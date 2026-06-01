Post Covid-19, allergies common in kids

Allergic symptoms may have a spectrum of severity, but mostly they are of mild to moderate severity, like rhinitis and bronchitis. “Some children may have sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, nose blockage, etc., which may be signs of allergic rhinitis. Coughing late at night and early in the morning usually can be a symptom of allergic bronchitis, especially if there is no fever. However, at the other end of the spectrum, some children may experience sudden-onset breathing difficulties due to allergic issues which warrant immediate medical attention,” said Dr Joy, adding that the symptoms may cause airways to become narrower.

“Parents should monitor for any changes in the breathing pattern and signs of respiratory distress in children during an episode,” he added. According to studies, allergic diseases affect about 30-35% of children, and the frequency of these diseases has been increasing in recent years (Allergies in children, 2001).

Allergy is a sign of an immune deficiency and symptoms vary in children according to their age. Infants who are breastfeeding may struggle to feed for more than two or three minutes at a time, while children aged three or four years may become irritable and restless, expressing the difficulty.

“Digestive health also plays a role in children's overall well-being. Parents should ensure that children follow a healthy diet and pay attention to the ingredients and nutritional content of the food they consume,” he added.