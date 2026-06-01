Post Covid-19, allergies common in kids

Sneezing in the morning, a runny nose or coughing often goes unnoticed as minor ailments in kids. However, these harmless symptoms can be early signs of allergies, say health experts. Allergies are becoming increasingly common among children post Covid-19, as after every viral infection the body’s immunity undergoes changes. If left unmanaged and untreated, it can lead to serious respiratory complications.
“After Covid-19, more people, especially children, are presenting with allergies. After every virus, there are immunity alterations and variations in the body. Secondary to viral infections, more children tend to get affected by allergies, as they may not be able to tolerate them. Thus, we have been seeing many children with cough, wheezing and other symptoms,” said Dr Rojo Joy, senior consultant in neonatology and paediatrics at Lourdes Hospital, Kochi, emphasising that lifestyle changes and the increased consumption of junk foods have led to an increase in the number of children identified with allergies.
Allergic symptoms may have a spectrum of severity, but mostly they are of mild to moderate severity, like rhinitis and bronchitis. “Some children may have sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, nose blockage, etc., which may be signs of allergic rhinitis. Coughing late at night and early in the morning usually can be a symptom of allergic bronchitis, especially if there is no fever. However, at the other end of the spectrum, some children may experience sudden-onset breathing difficulties due to allergic issues which warrant immediate medical attention,” said Dr Joy, adding that the symptoms may cause airways to become narrower.
“Parents should monitor for any changes in the breathing pattern and signs of respiratory distress in children during an episode,” he added. According to studies, allergic diseases affect about 30-35% of children, and the frequency of these diseases has been increasing in recent years (Allergies in children, 2001).
Allergy is a sign of an immune deficiency and symptoms vary in children according to their age. Infants who are breastfeeding may struggle to feed for more than two or three minutes at a time, while children aged three or four years may become irritable and restless, expressing the difficulty.
“Digestive health also plays a role in children's overall well-being. Parents should ensure that children follow a healthy diet and pay attention to the ingredients and nutritional content of the food they consume,” he added.