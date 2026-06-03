Ratnagiri beyond the mangoes

Ratnagiri may be best known as the home of the celebrated Alphonso mango, but this stretch of Maharashtra’s Konkan coast offers far more than its famed fruit. Among Ratnagiri’s most fascinating attractions is the Thibaw Palace, a reminder of an unexpected chapter in Indian and Burmese history. Built in 1910, the elegant red-brick structure was used by the British to exile Thibaw Min, the last king of Burma, now Myanmar. Distinguished by its symmetrical design and Burmese pagoda-style roofs, the palace today houses a small archaeological museum that sheds light on the region’s history.

A short distance away stands Ratnadurg Fort, also known as Bhagwati Fort. This imposing horseshoe-shaped stronghold is surrounded by the Arabian Sea on three sides, creating dramatic coastal vistas. Visitors can stroll along its broad stone ramparts while taking in panoramic views of the shoreline. Within the fort complex lies the peaceful Bhagwati Temple, an important local place of worship. Further north, Jaigad Fort occupies a commanding position where the Shastri River meets the Arabian Sea. Dating back to the 16th century, the fort overlooks the estuary from a rugged cliffside setting. Adjacent to it stands a striking British-era lighthouse built in 1932, adding another layer of maritime history to the landscape.