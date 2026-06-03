Tons Valley: Uttarakhand’s new adventure destination

Running along the border between Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, this remote Himalayan valley has recently stepped into the spotlight following the Uttarakhand Government’s announcement that it is ‘India’s Next Great Adventure Destination.’ Tucked away in the Jaunsar-Bawar region of north-western Uttarakhand, the Tons Valley is one of the state’s most distinctive landscapes, both geographically and culturally. The valley takes its name from the Tons River, the largest tributary of the Yamuna. Remarkably, the Tons carries a greater volume of water than the Yamuna itself before the two rivers meet at Kalsi near Dehradun. Flowing through a landscape of towering pine, deodar and oak forests, the river has shaped both the region’s dramatic terrain and its growing reputation among adventure enthusiasts. Yet the appeal of the Tons Valley extends far beyond its natural beauty. The upper reaches of the valley are home to the Jaunsari people, whose traditions and customs differ markedly from those of Uttarakhand’s Garhwali and Kumaoni communities. Their cultural identity is closely tied to local legends and interpretations of the Mahabharata, giving the region a character unlike anywhere else in India.

One of the valley’s most intriguing distinctions lies in its historical association with the Kauravas. While much of India reveres the Pandavas, certain communities in the upper Tons Valley have traditionally held the Kauravas in high regard. This unusual connection is reflected in the village of Netwar, where a rare temple dedicated to Karna, the noble yet tragic ally of the Kauravas, continues to draw visitors interested in the region’s unique epic heritage.