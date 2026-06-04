COMPUTEX 2026: AI PCs, gaming handhelds and smart mobility devices steal the spotlight

COMPUTEX 2026, being held in Taiwan from June 2 to June 5, has once again emerged as a showcase for the next generation of computing technologies. Widely regarded as one of the world's largest technology and hardware exhibitions, the event brings together leading chipmakers, PC manufacturers and technology firms to unveil products that are expected to shape the consumer and enterprise technology market in the coming years.

From AI-powered laptops and gaming handhelds to smart e-bikes and advanced computing systems, this year's exhibition is heavily focused on artificial intelligence. Companies such as HP, Acer, MSI and Dell have unveiled a range of new devices aimed at consumers, content creators, gamers and businesses looking to take advantage of the AI boom.

HP expands Its AI computing portfolio

HP introduced a new lineup of notebooks and desktops powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark platform, which is designed to bring advanced AI capabilities and high-end graphics performance to thin and lightweight devices.

The company said it will launch RTX Spark-powered versions of the HP OmniBook Ultra 16 and HP OmniBook X 14 later this year. According to HP, these laptops will combine powerful AI performance with long battery life while maintaining a slim form factor.

HP also announced plans to expand its RTX Spark offerings with a compact desktop aimed at creators, AI enthusiasts and software developers. In addition, the company revealed that high-performance computing systems powered by NVIDIA's GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip will be available on Windows later this year. These systems are expected to help enterprises develop, run and deploy advanced AI applications more efficiently.