COMPUTEX 2026: AI PCs, gaming handhelds and smart mobility devices steal the spotlight

COMPUTEX 2026, being held in Taiwan from June 2 to June 5, has once again emerged as a showcase for the next generation of computing technologies. Widely regarded as one of the world's largest technology and hardware exhibitions, the event brings together leading chipmakers, PC manufacturers and technology firms to unveil products that are expected to shape the consumer and enterprise technology market in the coming years.
From AI-powered laptops and gaming handhelds to smart e-bikes and advanced computing systems, this year's exhibition is heavily focused on artificial intelligence. Companies such as HP, Acer, MSI and Dell have unveiled a range of new devices aimed at consumers, content creators, gamers and businesses looking to take advantage of the AI boom.
HP expands Its AI computing portfolio
HP introduced a new lineup of notebooks and desktops powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark platform, which is designed to bring advanced AI capabilities and high-end graphics performance to thin and lightweight devices.
The company said it will launch RTX Spark-powered versions of the HP OmniBook Ultra 16 and HP OmniBook X 14 later this year. According to HP, these laptops will combine powerful AI performance with long battery life while maintaining a slim form factor.
HP also announced plans to expand its RTX Spark offerings with a compact desktop aimed at creators, AI enthusiasts and software developers. In addition, the company revealed that high-performance computing systems powered by NVIDIA's GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip will be available on Windows later this year. These systems are expected to help enterprises develop, run and deploy advanced AI applications more efficiently.
The company is also introducing a new category of developer-focused PCs built specifically for creating, testing and deploying AI applications, highlighting the growing importance of AI development tools in the PC industry.
Acer strengthens its Aspire AI lineup
Acer expanded its Aspire AI family of Copilot+ PCs with four new devices — the Aspire X 16 AI laptop, Aspire 18 AI laptop, Aspire C27 AI and Aspire C24 AI all-in-one desktops.
The Aspire X 16 AI is powered by Intel Core Ultra X9 processors and delivers up to 180 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of AI performance. The company said the laptop is designed for users who need powerful performance for work, entertainment and content creation.
Meanwhile, the Aspire 18 AI laptop targets students, home users and content creators. Equipped with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, the device offers up to 100 TOPS of AI performance and is aimed at supporting everyday productivity and creative workloads.
Acer also unveiled the Aspire C AI Series all-in-one desktops, which feature a sleek design and an upgraded ErgoStand that allows users to adjust screen positions for greater comfort. The desktops are designed for families, students and home-office users seeking an all-in-one computing solution.
Acer showcases connected mobility solutions
Beyond personal computers, Acer used the event to showcase its growing presence in the electric mobility segment. The company displayed a range of e-bikes and e-scooters as part of its strategy to create a connected mobility ecosystem.
Among the key products on display were the Acer Nitro eCity Plus e-bike and the Acer ES Series 3 Select e-scooter. Designed for urban transportation, the Nitro eCity Plus supports multiple riding modes and flexible cargo options, making it suitable for daily commuting as well as family use.
Acer said its mobility products combine hardware, software and connectivity features to offer smarter and more efficient transportation solutions for city users.
MSI unveils new gaming devices
MSI announced several new products at COMPUTEX 2026, including the Claw 8 EX AI+ gaming handheld, the limited-edition Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic laptop and a range of gaming and productivity notebooks.
The Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic has been launched to commemorate MSI's 40th anniversary. Inspired by the Draco constellation, the laptop features a distinctive dragon-themed design and comes bundled with a gaming mouse, mouse pad and a commemorative coin for collectors.
The company also introduced the Claw 8 EX AI+, which MSI claims is the world's first gaming handheld powered by Intel Arc G3 Extreme processors. The handheld is designed to deliver improved performance for demanding AAA games while maintaining strong power efficiency for longer gaming sessions.
In collaboration with NVIDIA, MSI unveiled the Prestige N16 Flip AI+, its first laptop powered by the RTX Spark platform. The device combines AI computing, graphics performance and power efficiency in a lightweight convertible design targeted at creators, developers and gamers.
Dell and NVIDIA target creators
Dell and NVIDIA jointly showcased the XPS 16 Creator Edition, a new laptop aimed at content creators and professionals who require workstation-level performance in a portable device.
Powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark platform, the laptop combines AI processing capabilities with advanced graphics performance. Dell said the device is designed to handle demanding workloads such as 4K video editing, 3D rendering, visual effects production and AI-assisted content creation.
The XPS 16 Creator Edition supports up to 128GB of unified memory and includes NVIDIA's full AI software stack. According to the company, the system enables smoother video playback, faster rendering and improved multitasking when working on complex creative projects.
The laptop also features a Tandem OLED display with True Black HDR 600 for accurate colour reproduction, along with practical connectivity options such as an SD card reader and HDMI port that cater to photographers, videographers and creative professionals.