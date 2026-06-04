Google to spend $190 billion on AI infrastructure as demand outpaces supply: Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has described artificial intelligence (AI) as the most significant technological shift of the current era, saying it is transforming every part of Google's business, from Search and Cloud to enterprise services.

Pichai said AI is driving growth across the company's operations and helping create new business opportunities. According to him, demand for Google's AI products and services is currently exceeding the company's available capacity.

“The company is experiencing strong demand for its AI solutions and services from enterprises and consumers, at levels that are meaningfully exceeding available supply,” he said.

Gemini expansion and new AI models

Pichai highlighted the rapid progress of Google's Gemini AI models, saying the company has continued to roll out more capable AI products and services since the launch of Gemini 3 last November.

Since launching Gemini 3, Google has introduced increasingly capable generative media models, expanded AI features across Chrome and the Gemini app, launched Antigravity, and released the first model in the Gemini 3.5 series.

Massive infrastructure investments

Pichai said supporting AI services for billions of users, developers and enterprises worldwide requires significant investments in computing infrastructure.

According to him, Google spent approximately $31 billion in capital expenditure in 2022. This year, the company expects that figure to rise to between $180 billion and $190 billion, nearly six times higher than 2022 levels and roughly double last year's spending. He added that capital expenditure is expected to increase further in 2027, with most of the investment directed toward technical infrastructure.