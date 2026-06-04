Streamers and advertisers turn to AI-generated content

Artificial intelligence-generated content is moving from experimentation to commercial deployment across streaming platforms and advertising, with companies increasingly using AI to create shows, marketing campaigns and digital assets.

The latest example comes from JioStar, the Reliance Industries and Disney-backed streaming venture, which plans to expand its use of AI-generated entertainment after the release of an AI-produced adaptation of the Mahabharata on JioHotstar. The company is preparing a slate of series that will be written, animated, voiced and edited entirely by AI, while also hiring around 80 AI specialists and engineers.

The move follows the release of Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, which attracted about 6.5 million views on its first day, according to reports.

The development reflects a wider shift across the media industry, where companies are increasingly using generative AI as a production tool. AI is being used to create scripts, images, video, voiceovers and marketing materials, particularly for animation, short-form video and digital content.

AI-generated entertainment is also beginning to appear outside traditional streaming platforms. Artlist recently launched an AI-only streaming service featuring programmes created entirely with generative AI tools.

Streaming companies are also exploring the technology for advertising. Netflix has announced plans to introduce AI-generated advertising formats within its ad-supported service. The company said the formats would allow advertising messages to be integrated more closely with content environments.