Streamers and advertisers turn to AI-generated content

Artificial intelligence-generated content is moving from experimentation to commercial deployment across streaming platforms and advertising, with companies increasingly using AI to create shows, marketing campaigns and digital assets.
The latest example comes from JioStar, the Reliance Industries and Disney-backed streaming venture, which plans to expand its use of AI-generated entertainment after the release of an AI-produced adaptation of the Mahabharata on JioHotstar. The company is preparing a slate of series that will be written, animated, voiced and edited entirely by AI, while also hiring around 80 AI specialists and engineers.
The move follows the release of Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, which attracted about 6.5 million views on its first day, according to reports.
The development reflects a wider shift across the media industry, where companies are increasingly using generative AI as a production tool. AI is being used to create scripts, images, video, voiceovers and marketing materials, particularly for animation, short-form video and digital content.
AI-generated entertainment is also beginning to appear outside traditional streaming platforms. Artlist recently launched an AI-only streaming service featuring programmes created entirely with generative AI tools.
Streaming companies are also exploring the technology for advertising. Netflix has announced plans to introduce AI-generated advertising formats within its ad-supported service. The company said the formats would allow advertising messages to be integrated more closely with content environments.
Technology companies are also expanding AI tools for advertisers. Meta has introduced systems that allow brands to generate and modify advertising images and creative assets using AI. Amazon has rolled out generative AI tools that help advertisers create images and video content for campaigns.
Large advertising groups are investing in AI platforms across their operations. WPP has expanded the use of its WPP Open platform, while Publicis Groupe has continued to develop its CoreAI system to support content creation, media planning and campaign management.
At industry events including Cannes Lions, agencies and technology companies have increasingly focused on AI-powered creative tools. Google said one of the key themes at Cannes Lions 2025 was "the speed with which AI is being deployed for creative work".
The growing use of AI has also raised concerns among actors, writers and creators about the impact on jobs and intellectual property. Labour groups in the United States and elsewhere have called for safeguards around the use of AI-generated performers, voices and creative works.
Despite those concerns, investment in AI-generated media continues to grow. Streaming platforms, advertisers and technology companies are expanding the use of the technology as they look to increase output, automate production processes and reduce costs.