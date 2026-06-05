‘Cheetah Chaupals’ build buzz ahead of big cats’ arrival at Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve

As Madhya Pradesh prepares for arrival of cheetahs at the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve (VDTR), the park management has devised an out-of-the-box idea for creating awareness in villages through ‘Cheetah Chaupals.’

The campaign aims at familiarising local communities, especially children, with the world’s fastest land animal before it reaches VDTR which will be the first the tiger reserve to get cheetahs.

The evening chaupals, being organised since May 31 in villages located in the core and buffer zones of the reserve, are drawing 50 to 150 children daily. Through documentaries, interactive presentations and question-answer sessions, forest officials are trying to dispel fears surrounding cheetahs and explain how the species could benefit the region. The outreach initiative has also created a unique connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi and MP’s largest tiger reserve. Artisans from Varanasi’s Bhullanpur area have crafted colourful cheetah-faced wooden pencils which are being distributed among children attending the chaupals.