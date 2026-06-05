Warming winters a new threat to India's wheat production: study

The rise in both day and night temperatures, particularly during winter, along with more frequent terminal heat stress during reproductive stages, are disrupting the wheat growth cycle across five major wheat-producing states, contributing around 85% of India’s total public wheat procurement, reveals a new study.

This disruption is resulting in reduced wheat growth, grain quality and yield stability in country’s wheat heartland. The impacts are further intensified by erratic rainfall, humidity and post-harvest losses, especially during harvest and storage periods. Projections consistently indicate major yield declines across the Indo-Gangetic Plain if current trends continue.

The study, titled ‘Wheat under stress: Climate change, rising heat, and adaptation pathways in India’s major wheat-growing states,’ finds that country’s wheat heartland - Punjab and Haryana - is heating much faster than other regions, with night-time temperatures rising more rapidly than daytime temperatures. This trend is negatively impacting wheat productivity in the country. Wheat requires a maximum temperature of up to 29° C and a minimum temperature of 8° C in different stages from the vegetative stage to the maturity stage in different states.

India has been visibly experiencing wheat production stress since 2022. In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, both major exporters of wheat, triggering a global food crisis. In the middle of it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to feed the world as India’s wheat outlook was quite positive and it was the world’s second-largest producer after China. But soon, the dream of becoming a global exporter was shattered by the early onset of heat waves (Feb-March), which severely impacted India’s wheat production.

As a result, India restricted wheat exports in May 2022. In 2023, the development of El Niño further stressed wheat production and India continued its export restrictions. Over the next two years, India will struggle to cope with the loss due to rising temperatures and their negative impact on wheat production. Finally, riding on above-normal monsoonal rainfall in 2025 which helped retain ample moisture in the soil, the government claimed bumper wheat production. India removed its wheat export restrictions and for the first time in the past four years, crossed its procurement target.