‘Reheating spoiled food does not make it safe’

Distinguishing between a simple stomach bug and severe food contamination is critical for timely medical intervention. In this interview, Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, professor of paediatrics at MES Medical College, Malappuram, explains the key indicators, red flags, and safety protocols to Unnikrishnan S. Edited excerpts:

How do you distinguish food poisoning from a standard stomach bug?

While both cause loose stools, abdominal pain and vomiting, food poisoning isn’t always strictly bowel-related. It can manifest through fast-progressing neurological signs like profound weakness or difficulty opening the eyes. Evaluating the full scope of symptoms is essential, especially if multiple people who shared the same meal fall ill, which strongly indicates food contamination.

When does it become an emergency, and what are the absolute red flags?

Severe infections like Shigellosis can lead to circulatory insufficiency and neurological issues. Immediate clinical red flags include severe dehydration, extreme tiredness, decreased urine output, difficulty consuming food, severe abdominal pain, heart complications, seizures, or loss of consciousness. Because worsening infections are complex, patients with these symptoms should not remain at home.

Why is self-medicating with over-the-counter pills or leftover antibiotics dangerous?

Suppressing symptoms masks subtle, underlying signs of serious conditions that only a physician can accurately diagnose, costing precious time. Additionally, the chosen medication might be completely contraindicated for the specific infection, potentially causing direct harm or contributing to the dangerous, unnecessary use of antibiotics.