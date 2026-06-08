‘Reheating spoiled food does not make it safe’

Distinguishing between a simple stomach bug and severe food contamination is critical for timely medical intervention. In this interview, Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, professor of paediatrics at MES Medical College, Malappuram, explains the key indicators, red flags, and safety protocols to Unnikrishnan S. Edited excerpts:
How do you distinguish food poisoning from a standard stomach bug?
While both cause loose stools, abdominal pain and vomiting, food poisoning isn’t always strictly bowel-related. It can manifest through fast-progressing neurological signs like profound weakness or difficulty opening the eyes. Evaluating the full scope of symptoms is essential, especially if multiple people who shared the same meal fall ill, which strongly indicates food contamination.
When does it become an emergency, and what are the absolute red flags?
Severe infections like Shigellosis can lead to circulatory insufficiency and neurological issues. Immediate clinical red flags include severe dehydration, extreme tiredness, decreased urine output, difficulty consuming food, severe abdominal pain, heart complications, seizures, or loss of consciousness. Because worsening infections are complex, patients with these symptoms should not remain at home.
Why is self-medicating with over-the-counter pills or leftover antibiotics dangerous?
Suppressing symptoms masks subtle, underlying signs of serious conditions that only a physician can accurately diagnose, costing precious time. Additionally, the chosen medication might be completely contraindicated for the specific infection, potentially causing direct harm or contributing to the dangerous, unnecessary use of antibiotics.
Can reheating contaminated food make it safe to eat again?
No, reheating will not neutralise toxins that have already been formed. Food can become unsafe during preparation if an infected hand lesion introduces bacteria like staphylococcus, which multiplies within hours. Refrigeration merely slows growth rather than killing organisms, and improper storage can cause cross-contamination like spreading salmonella to adjacent foods.
Are there food-borne illnesses that cause long-term complications?
Most episodes resolve without lasting issues, but specific toxins can cause chronic damage. For instance, prolonged exposure to aflatoxins from contaminated crops can cause permanent liver damage, while conditions like lathyrism from toxic legumes can result in lasting neurological issues and paralysis. Long-term risk depends heavily on the specific pathogen and the severity of the acute illness.