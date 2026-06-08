The silence around menopause in India needs to break

On May 28, as the world marks the International Day of Action for Women's Health, we need to talk about something Indian public health almost never addresses. Menopause.

Despite being a virtually universal experience for women, menopause remains invisible in policy, planning, and even workplace or family discussions. Women can experience extreme symptoms over several long years of perimenopause and menopause, including hot flashes, disrupted sleep, depression, joint pain, and cognitive changes that are often physically debilitating, mentally draining, and economically disruptive. A large majority of Indian women navigate menopause in silence, without clinical guidance or institutional support, and often without even knowing what they are going through.

The scale of this neglect is hard to overstate. This year alone, approximately 140 million women in India will experience menopause. As life expectancy rises to 73.6 years, women will spend nearly three decades of their lives in a post-menopausal stage. Managing menopause health is crucial to leveraging what demographers call the "silver dividend", the economic and social opportunities that arise from a growing older population.

Evidence from the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI, 2017-19), which analyzed data from 25,256 women nationwide, reveals a striking burden of untimely menopause. As many as 7.4% of women experienced premature menopause (before age 40) and 17.5% had early menopause (between ages 40 and 44), while the average menopausal age in India is approximately 46 years, well below the global norm. Early and premature menopause significantly elevate risks for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, depression, and cognitive decline. These are serious, long-term health consequences with no treatment pathway for most women in India.

The mental health dimension alone should compel action. Among women aged 50 and above, the weighted prevalence of depression is 21.76%, significantly higher than among younger women. Over 22% of postmenopausal women report persistent sleep disturbance. And fewer than one in ten women with symptoms ever seek medical care for them.