When home-cooked meals can land you in hospital

The Sunday family dinner was supposed to be a quiet, comforting celebration in their suburban home in Thiruvananthapuram, but within hours, it transformed into an agonising medical nightmare. The Balachandran family had gathered to enjoy a homemade meal — rice, fish curry, and a large pot of chicken biryani that had been sitting on the countertop since noon — completely unaware that the seemingly benign dishes served on their dining table were harbouring dangerous, microscopic pathogens.
By midnight, the household was in complete chaos as the youngest son began vomiting violently, followed closely by his mother experiencing excruciating abdominal cramps and severe, watery diarrhea. The rapid onset of symptoms threw the family into an absolute panic, a distressing scenario that public health officials note is becoming alarmingly frequent across Kerala.
As the family rushed through the dark, quiet streets to the nearest emergency centre in the early hours of Monday morning, they became part of a larger, alarming statistic of regional foodborne outbreaks that often trace back to everyday kitchen habits rather than public dining.
Clinical investigations into such sudden household outbreaks often reveal that the source of infection is much closer to home than victims care to admit. While the public frequently blames roadside fast-food stalls or massive event catering services for sudden clusters of gastrointestinal illness, medical experts emphasise that domestic food storage and handling are equally critical flashpoints.
The common illusion that home-cooked food is inherently safe often leads families to overlook basic preservation protocols during humid coastal weather. Leftovers kept on the counter for too long, improper refrigeration, and minor lapses in food hygiene create a perfect breeding ground for aggressive bacterial strains that target vulnerable family members.
Salmonella, the bacteria most commonly associated with such outbreaks, doesn’t sit passively in food. Once ingested, it multiplies and brews toxins inside the body. Their medical emergency wasn’t from a single reckless bite, but the hidden consequence of everyday lapses in food handling.
Evaluating the domestic root causes of these sudden household health crises, Dr Anupama Nair, consultant physician & diabetologist at Dr KM Cherian Institute of Medical Sciences, Chengannur, explains that our immediate environments are primary vectors.
“Food safety is no longer just a restaurant issue—it stems in our kitchen and school bags. 60% of paediatric food-borne illnesses stem from unsafe food handling at home – rice left overnight, partially cooked eggs and unwashed fruits,” she states. This shifting epidemiological reality catches many parents off guard, as they struggle to balance traditional cooking practices with rigorous modern safety standards.
The problem is further compounded by shifting lifestyle patterns and public complacency regarding raw foods and water sources. In recent years, public health networks have recorded localised epidemics triggered by everything from contaminated drinking water to poorly preserved meats, highlighting a systemic failure in monitoring what we consume.
Reflecting on this broader public health crisis and how modern lifestyle choices amplify these outbreaks, Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, Professor of Paediatrics at MES Medical College, Malappuram, highlights our growing vulnerability. “Our modern lifestyle has made us dangerously complacent. We buy cut fruits left out in the dust, we eat from kitchens we’ve never seen, and nobody stops to ask if it’s safe,” he notes. He further stresses the severe nature of certain local bacterial strains, warning that, “People often mistake Shigella for a passing viral diarrhea. But as we recently saw in Kerala, it is an aggressive bacterial killer, especially the Shigella sonnei.”
For the Balachandran family, the hospital stay lasted three agonising days as doctors worked around the clock to stabilise their fluid levels and manage the acute inflammation of their digestive tracts. The psychological toll was heavy, leaving the family anxious about every meal they prepared in the days that followed.
Their ordeal serves as a stark reminder that food-borne illness is not a minor inconvenience but a serious clinical threat that demands a fundamental rethink of food safety at the household level.
It underscores the reality that standard kitchen routines must change to protect loved ones from invisible threats that turn a happy family dinner into a race to the emergency room. Ultimately, public awareness must bridge the gap between perceived safety at home and the harsh reality of microbial contamination.
It can affect the nervous system, shut down organs
The first instinct after a bad bout of food poisoning is often the wrong one — reach for an antibiotic, stop eating entirely, or simply wait it out on the bathroom floor hoping the worst will pass. Doctors say the clinical reality of treating a food poisoning episode is more nuanced than most patients expect.
When a patient presents with acute food poisoning, the immediate clinical objective is countering severe fluid depletion. Because symptoms are notoriously patient and rarely appear immediately, tracking down the exact dietary source is a persistent challenge for clinicians. Addressing this diagnostic latency and severity, Dr Ajith K Nair, senior consultant & group coordinator, department of gastroenterology, KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, notes, “While many cases are self limiting viral or bacterial gastroenteritis, we as clinicians occasionally encounter severe cases of dehydration, invasive bacterial infections, which require hospitalisation. It is often difficult to identify the exact food responsible, because symptoms may appear hours after consumption.”
For vulnerable demographics, a domestic “wait and see” approach is highly dangerous. Dr Suchismitha Rajamanya, HOD, internal medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, details these critical intervention thresholds, stating, “For older adults, very young children, pregnant individuals, or those with an immunocompromised state, monitoring becomes less of a ‘wait and see’ situation and more of a hospital thing.”
For everyone else, recovery is gradual and non-negotiable. The gut cannot be rushed. Aditi Prasad Apte, senior clinical nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, is blunt about it: “Recovery is a slow ceasefire. The digestive system needs absolute simplicity — coconut water, clear soups, bland semi-solids like curd rice or khichdi. Anything spicy or greasy just restarts the war.”
There is a harder truth beneath all of this. Food poisoning is not always the cramping, bathroom-bound episode most people picture. “It can strike your nervous system, shut down organs, and show no bowel symptoms at all. Sometimes, the trap is sprung weeks or months after the food was eaten,” says Dr Purushothaman.