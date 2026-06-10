Herbal healing

Across the mountains, plains and farmlands of Northern India, wellness has long been shaped by a blend of traditional medicine, spirituality and local ecological knowledge. Unlike structured spa therapies or modern wellness programmes, many of these practices remain deeply woven into everyday life, drawing upon centuries-old healing systems that continue to be passed down through generations.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Across the rural heartlands of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, traditional healing often occupies the space between medicine and faith. Jhad-Phook remains a widely recognised practice used to address sudden illnesses, mild fevers, anxiety and conditions believed to arise from negative influences. During the ritual, a healer gently brushes the patient with peacock feathers or neem twigs while reciting protective prayers. The act symbolically removes harmful energies and restores balance to the individual.

Uttarakhand

In the hills of Kumaon and Garhwal, wellness often extends beyond the physical realm and simply forest bathing. The traditional practice of Jagar is rooted in the belief that chronic fatigue, mental distress and certain unexplained ailments may stem from dissatisfied ancestral spirits or local deities. The ritual typically unfolds over an entire night. A singer known as the Jagariya plays traditional instruments such as the daunr and thali while reciting sacred narratives and epics. Through rhythmic music and chanting, a medium known as the Pashuwa enters a trance-like state. Once possessed by the invoked spirit, the medium is believed to reveal the emotional, spiritual or lifestyle imbalances that need to be addressed for healing to occur.