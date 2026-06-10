The best itinerary at Valley of Flowers

One of the Himalayas’ most celebrated natural wonders, the Valley of Flowers National Park in Uttarakhand reopened to visitors this month. Nestled at an altitude of over 3,600 metres in Chamoli district, the UNESCO World Heritage Site emerges from its winter blanket each year to welcome trekkers, photographers and nature enthusiasts until early October. While June offers clear mountain views, melting glaciers and quieter trails, the valley is at its most spectacular between mid-July and late August, when monsoon rains bring more than 500 species of wildflowers into bloom.

The true charm of the park lies in its vast 87-square-kilometre floral basin. Beyond the entrance bridge, visitors are greeted by sweeping meadows dotted with rare species such as the Himalayan Blue Poppy, Cobra Lily and vibrant pink geraniums. Running through the centre of the valley is the glacial Pushpawati River, whose rushing waters create a dramatic contrast against the colourful alpine landscape and towering peaks.