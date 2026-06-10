The best itinerary at Valley of Flowers

One of the Himalayas’ most celebrated natural wonders, the Valley of Flowers National Park in Uttarakhand reopened to visitors this month. Nestled at an altitude of over 3,600 metres in Chamoli district, the UNESCO World Heritage Site emerges from its winter blanket each year to welcome trekkers, photographers and nature enthusiasts until early October. While June offers clear mountain views, melting glaciers and quieter trails, the valley is at its most spectacular between mid-July and late August, when monsoon rains bring more than 500 species of wildflowers into bloom.
The true charm of the park lies in its vast 87-square-kilometre floral basin. Beyond the entrance bridge, visitors are greeted by sweeping meadows dotted with rare species such as the Himalayan Blue Poppy, Cobra Lily and vibrant pink geraniums. Running through the centre of the valley is the glacial Pushpawati River, whose rushing waters create a dramatic contrast against the colourful alpine landscape and towering peaks.
Many travellers combine their visit with a trek to Hemkund Sahib, located around six kilometres from the base camp. Perched at 4,632 metres, it is home to the world’s highest Sikh Gurudwara. The steep ascent rewards visitors with magnificent views of seven snow-capped mountains surrounding the sacred Hemkund Lake. During August, the rocky slopes around the lake become one of the few places where the brahmakamal, Uttarakhand’s revered state flower, can be seen blooming in the wild.
The journey’s main base is Ghangaria, a small high-altitude village situated at the confluence of the Bhyundar Ganga and Pushpawati rivers. Around 30 kilometres from Govindghat lies Mana, often referred to as India’s last village before the Tibetan border. Home to the Marcha community, the village is known for its traditional stone houses, Bhim Pul, Vyas Gufa and the much-photographed ‘India’s Last Tea Stall.’ Visitors planning a trip during the peak flowering season should book permits, guides and accommodation in advance, as entry is regulated and lodging in Ghangaria is limited.