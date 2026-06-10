What to expect from the Kangra Valley Toy Train Journey

Often overshadowed by the more famous Kalka-Shimla toy train, the Kangra Valley Railway remains one of India’s most underrated mountain rail experiences. Stretching 164 kilometres from the plains of Punjab into the foothills of Himachal Pradesh, this historic narrow-gauge line offers a very different kind of Himalayan journey. Rather than disappearing into tunnels and winding sharply around mountainsides, the train follows a gentler route through the Kangra Valley, rewarding passengers with long, uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscape. The railway is also included on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage sites.

The journey begins at Pathankot Junction in Punjab and passes through 33 stations before reaching its final stop at Joginder Nagar. Along the way, travellers encounter some of the region’s most significant cultural and natural landmarks. At Jawalamukhi Road, pilgrims disembark for the revered Jwalaji Temple, known for its eternal flame. Further ahead, the stations of Kangra and Kangra Mandir provide access to the historic Kangra Fort and the Brajeshwari Devi Temple, while also serving as a gateway to Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj