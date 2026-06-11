Anthropic unveils Claude Mythos 5 for partners, Fable 5 for public users

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has launched two versions of its new AI model, making Claude Fable 5 available to the general public while restricting access to Claude Mythos 5 to selected partners.

The company announced the models on June 9, saying Fable 5 includes additional safeguards while Mythos 5, which is based on the same underlying architecture, will initially be available to organisations participating in its Project Glasswing programme.

According to Anthropic, Fable 5 is designed to handle most user requests, but queries involving areas such as cybersecurity, biology and chemistry are redirected to an older model, Claude Opus 4.8. The company said the approach was intended to provide access to higher levels of AI capability while limiting risks associated with misuse.

“We wanted to be able to provide this level of intelligence for general users in a safe manner,” said Dianne Penn, Anthropic’s head of product management, research and labs.

Mythos 5 carries fewer restrictions and is being offered to a limited group of trusted organisations, mainly through Project Glasswing, which focuses on cybersecurity applications. Anthropic said access would be expanded gradually through a trust-based programme.