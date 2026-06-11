Apple introduces smarter Siri AI, new child safety features

Apple has unveiled a major set of software updates at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC26), including a new AI-powered Siri, stronger parental controls, and several performance improvements for all its devices.

The company said the updates will bring the next generation of Apple Intelligence and a redesigned virtual assistant called Siri AI, which is expected to be more intelligent, knowledgeable, and capable than previous versions.

Apple also announced updates for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27, aimed at making devices faster, more responsive, and easier to use.

Siri AI gets major upgrade

Apple said Siri AI has been built with a privacy focused design and will work on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro devices.

The upgraded assistant can understand a user’s personal context and search information from messages, emails, photos, and other content. It can perform tasks across apps, answer questions about content displayed on the screen, and search the web for the latest information.

A dedicated Siri app will allow users to continue previous conversations and access their chat history across devices through iCloud.

Apple said Apple Intelligence will also bring new AI-powered features to apps such as Photos, Safari, Messages, Mail, and Image Playground, helping users complete everyday tasks more efficiently.

New tools for parents

Apple has introduced new parental control features designed to create a safer digital experience for children.

Parents will be able to set up child accounts with age-appropriate protections, choose which apps their children can access, and control future app downloads. Under the new communication safety features, parents can approve new contacts and receive safeguards when explicit or violent content is shared.