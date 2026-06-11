Apple introduces smarter Siri AI, new child safety features

Apple has unveiled a major set of software updates at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC26), including a new AI-powered Siri, stronger parental controls, and several performance improvements for all its devices.
The company said the updates will bring the next generation of Apple Intelligence and a redesigned virtual assistant called Siri AI, which is expected to be more intelligent, knowledgeable, and capable than previous versions.
Apple also announced updates for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27, aimed at making devices faster, more responsive, and easier to use.
Siri AI gets major upgrade
Apple said Siri AI has been built with a privacy focused design and will work on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro devices.
The upgraded assistant can understand a user’s personal context and search information from messages, emails, photos, and other content. It can perform tasks across apps, answer questions about content displayed on the screen, and search the web for the latest information.
A dedicated Siri app will allow users to continue previous conversations and access their chat history across devices through iCloud.
Apple said Apple Intelligence will also bring new AI-powered features to apps such as Photos, Safari, Messages, Mail, and Image Playground, helping users complete everyday tasks more efficiently.
New tools for parents
Apple has introduced new parental control features designed to create a safer digital experience for children.
Parents will be able to set up child accounts with age-appropriate protections, choose which apps their children can access, and control future app downloads. Under the new communication safety features, parents can approve new contacts and receive safeguards when explicit or violent content is shared.
The company is also introducing new screen-time management tools. Parents can set daily limits for categories such as entertainment, gaming, and social media. Apple said the recommended limits are based on guidance from child development and health experts.
Faster, better
Apple said the upcoming software updates will improve speed and performance across its products.
According to the company, apps on iPhone and iPad can launch up to 30% faster, photos can load up to 70% faster after being taken, and AirDrop transfers can be up to 80% faster. File transfers between iPad and external drives will also be significantly quicker, while search functions in Spotlight, Photos, and Mail have been improved for better accuracy and efficiency.
Design and Feature Updates
The company is also introducing design improvements across its software platforms. Users will be able to customise the appearance of the Liquid Glass interface, while app icons have been updated to look sharper and more defined.
Mac users will see the return of several familiar design elements, including a more uniform toolbar and redesigned sidebars.
Availability
The new features are available for developer testing starting today, while a public beta version will be released next month. Apple plans to roll out the software updates as free downloads later this year.
Siri AI will initially be available in beta for users with supported devices set to English, with support for additional languages to be introduced later. Apple said some features may not be available in all regions and will be rolled out in line with local regulations.