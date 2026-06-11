‘Dark patterns’ cost Indians up to ₹28,000 cr a year

Dark patterns used by online platforms are costing Indian consumers an estimated ₹25,000-28,000 crore every year, according to a report by Datum Intelligence. These deceptive practices often lead consumers to spend more than intended through hidden charges, misleading offers, bait-and-switch tactics and other manipulative design features on platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and others.

The report estimates 88% of India’s 304 million online shoppers lose around ₹78-87 each every month to such malpractices.

One of the most common tactics identified in the study is drip pricing. The report found that 63% of online payment users encounter hidden charges during digital transactions, up from 52% in 2024. In such cases, consumers are shown one price at the beginning of a purchase, but additional costs such as convenience fees, handling charges, delivery fees or mandatory add-ons are added at the final stage of checkout. Having already invested time in the transaction, many shoppers choose to complete the purchase despite the higher cost.

The survey also found 73% of platforms use forced-action mechanisms, which require users to take actions they may not want to, such as signing up for memberships or sharing personal information to complete a purchase. Meanwhile, 69% of platforms continue to use drip-pricing tactics that reveal extra charges only at the payment stage.

According to the report, existing regulatory measures have had limited success in curbing deceptive digital practices, which continue to affect consumers across e-commerce, banking, travel, ride-hailing, insurance, online payments and digital lending platforms.

What are dark patterns?

Dark patterns are design techniques used by websites and apps to influence users into making decisions they may not otherwise make. For example, platforms may encourage users to subscribe to unwanted services, accept marketing communications or purchase products they did not intend to buy.

These tactics often exploit psychological triggers such as ‘fear of missing out’ (FOMO), convenience and urgency, reducing consumers' ability to make informed and independent decisions.