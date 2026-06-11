‘Dark patterns’ cost Indians up to ₹28,000 cr a year

Dark patterns used by online platforms are costing Indian consumers an estimated ₹25,000-28,000 crore every year, according to a report by Datum Intelligence. These deceptive practices often lead consumers to spend more than intended through hidden charges, misleading offers, bait-and-switch tactics and other manipulative design features on platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and others.
The report estimates 88% of India’s 304 million online shoppers lose around ₹78-87 each every month to such malpractices.
One of the most common tactics identified in the study is drip pricing. The report found that 63% of online payment users encounter hidden charges during digital transactions, up from 52% in 2024. In such cases, consumers are shown one price at the beginning of a purchase, but additional costs such as convenience fees, handling charges, delivery fees or mandatory add-ons are added at the final stage of checkout. Having already invested time in the transaction, many shoppers choose to complete the purchase despite the higher cost.
The survey also found 73% of platforms use forced-action mechanisms, which require users to take actions they may not want to, such as signing up for memberships or sharing personal information to complete a purchase. Meanwhile, 69% of platforms continue to use drip-pricing tactics that reveal extra charges only at the payment stage.
According to the report, existing regulatory measures have had limited success in curbing deceptive digital practices, which continue to affect consumers across e-commerce, banking, travel, ride-hailing, insurance, online payments and digital lending platforms.
What are dark patterns?
Dark patterns are design techniques used by websites and apps to influence users into making decisions they may not otherwise make. For example, platforms may encourage users to subscribe to unwanted services, accept marketing communications or purchase products they did not intend to buy.
These tactics often exploit psychological triggers such as ‘fear of missing out’ (FOMO), convenience and urgency, reducing consumers' ability to make informed and independent decisions.
How was the study conducted?
The study was conducted in the first quarter of 2026 and surveyed more than 2,590 consumers across 50 cities. It assessed 12 major platforms across quick commerce, e-commerce and online travel, including BigBasket, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, ixigo and Cleartrip.
The analysis measured the frequency of dark patterns, their financial impact on consumers and the level of trust users place in these platforms. It found a 92-point gap between the best- and worst-performing companies.
In the e-commerce segment, Amazon emerged as the most trusted platform, with 50% of users naming it their preferred choice. Flipkart, Myntra and Nykaa recorded net distrust among respondents. In the online travel category, Cleartrip ranked among the most problematic platforms, while MakeMyTrip was viewed as the safest. In quick commerce, BigBasket recorded one of the highest severity scores for dark-pattern usage.
The report finds that 88% of India’s online shoppers lose ₹78-87 every month to hidden charges, forced add-ons, subscription traps, drip pricing and false urgency cues.
Interestingly, while 81% of respondents said they were aware of dark patterns, 85% admitted they had still been misled by them. At the same time, 74% said they would be willing to pay more for platforms that offer transparent and consumer-friendly experiences.
The findings also suggest that consumers may reduce their spending on digital platforms, particularly in the online travel segment, where spending could decline by as much as 15%.
Roadmap for reform
Datum Intelligence has proposed a 36-month roadmap to tackle the issue.
Phase 1 (0-6 months): Introduce measures that do not require new legislation, including banning pre-selected insurance and add-ons, mandating all-inclusive pricing in search results, strengthening the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) enforcement and creating a fast-track consumer complaint system with a 30-day resolution timeline.
Phase 2 (6-18 months): Build an audit framework through sector-specific standards, quarterly transparency reports for large platforms, a graded penalty system and an ethical-design certification programme.
Phase 3 (18-36 months): Institutionalise the framework through annual third-party UX audits, public benchmarking, consumer awareness initiatives and alignment with global standards.
The report concludes that as enforcement increases across the CCPA, RBI, IRDAI and the Competition Commission of India, stronger penalties alone will not be enough. It argues that India also needs clearer and more enforceable definitions of dark patterns and deceptive design practices, while industry players must improve transparency and strengthen consumer protections.