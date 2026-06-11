EY GDS launches AI centre in Bengaluru

EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) has launched the ey.ai Centre for Reimagination in Bengaluru to help organisations explore the use of artificial intelligence and other technologies in business operations and decision-making.

The facility, spread across 40,000 sq ft at the EY GDS campus in Bengaluru, was launched on June 11. According to the company, the centre is intended to bring together AI, sector expertise and design capabilities to help enterprises move from experimentation to implementation.

The launch comes as the EY organisation pursues a previously announced investment of $1.4 billion in artificial intelligence.

The centre will use technologies including agentic AI, robotics, digital twins and conversational AI. EY said these tools will allow organisations to simulate scenarios, assess business outcomes and support execution.

Janet Truncale, EY Global Chair and CEO, said: “AI is fundamentally reshaping how organisations think, make decisions and create value. The ey.ai Centre for Reimagination is where strategy meets execution; a space where leaders can test ideas responsibly and define a clear path to scale. By piloting AI in controlled environments, we are helping leaders reimagine their organisations with confidence. It’s our belief that the future will be shaped by leaders who can connect innovation and technology with purpose, trust and human judgment. The ey.ai Centre brings that vision to life."