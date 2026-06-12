Burden of extreme weather on millions of farm workers

Rising temperatures pose a significant threat to human health and, consequently, to work productivity, especially for informal manual laborers. Migrant labourers from eastern Indian states like Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha come to Delhi for manual work in Gurugram. These labourers, mostly small and marginal farmers back in their home states, seek to supplement their income during the lean season by working in big cities to support their agricultural activities.
Unlike affluent localities or wealthy countries, these workers have not contributed to the rise in global temperatures. A new study by UK-based non-profit Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) has shed light on the loss of working hours on farms due to heat stress. It points out that workers in the study areas are losing an average of 50 days a year to heat stress and the hours lost are increasing by 4-5 hours each year due to climate change. Alarmingly, India ranks highest in the number of work hours lost to heat.
Heat stress on farm sector: Indian farm workers lose nearly 81 working days a year due to heat stress. This figure has increased by 52% since 1990, highlighting the significant threat that heat stress poses to food security.
The study, ‘Heat Stress & UK Food Imports’ reports that each Indian worker lost 648 hours in 2024, recording a 52% increase since 1990. Assuming a working day consists of 8 hours, this loss amounts to a total of 81 days. The study aimed to examine the effects of heat stress on countries that supply food to the UK and assess their vulnerabilities to the UK’s food security. The report indicates that El Niño cycles can exacerbate these impacts, increasing risks for food crops in India.
In 2025, extreme weather events occurred on 331 out of 334 days from January to November, according to an analysis by a Delhi think tank. These events including heat waves, heavy rainfall, floods, landslides, and extreme cold resulted in at least 4,419 fatalities and significant crop losses. The study highlighted a specific instance of heat stress in 2023 that resulted in crop losses, particularly in tomatoes, affecting labour and food availability. Extreme rainfall in some regions of India also caused the price of tomatoes to surge by 400% due to crop damage from flooding. Simultaneously, extreme heat and humidity along with record monsoon rains adversely impacted rice crops, leading to domestic food shortages and restrictions on exports.
Dipping income: In 2025, the UK targeted set to import £7.4 billion worth of food from 15 countries, representing 11% of the nation’s total food imports by value. Key products included essential items such as rice, sugar, lentils, nuts, fish and soy for animal feed, as well as various fruits and vegetables like grapes, onions, oranges, and peas. Additionally, the imports encompassed coffee, chocolate, wine, and tequila.
The countries involved in this trade included Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Argentina from Latin America; South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire from Africa; and India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea from Asia. These countries score below 50 on the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative (ND-GAIN) Climate Vulnerability Index, indicating significant climate risks and limited capacity for adaptation. Rising temperatures are already exerting pressure on agricultural labour forces in these regions, impacting their ability to meet global food demands.