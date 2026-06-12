Burden of extreme weather on millions of farm workers

Rising temperatures pose a significant threat to human health and, consequently, to work productivity, especially for informal manual laborers. Migrant labourers from eastern Indian states like Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha come to Delhi for manual work in Gurugram. These labourers, mostly small and marginal farmers back in their home states, seek to supplement their income during the lean season by working in big cities to support their agricultural activities.

Unlike affluent localities or wealthy countries, these workers have not contributed to the rise in global temperatures. A new study by UK-based non-profit Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) has shed light on the loss of working hours on farms due to heat stress. It points out that workers in the study areas are losing an average of 50 days a year to heat stress and the hours lost are increasing by 4-5 hours each year due to climate change. Alarmingly, India ranks highest in the number of work hours lost to heat.

Heat stress on farm sector: Indian farm workers lose nearly 81 working days a year due to heat stress. This figure has increased by 52% since 1990, highlighting the significant threat that heat stress poses to food security.