The Gudalur Peacekeepers

The walkie-talkie crackled without pause.

“Single makhana elephant spotted… ADS team drove it for two kilometres.”

The message came barely minutes after our patrol began at 9.30 pm in Gudalur. Over the next seven-and-a-half hours, the wireless network would relay a relentless stream of alerts - tuskers near tea estates, herds crossing roads, elephants moving towards labour lines and villages, and rapid response teams scrambling to intercept them before disaster struck.

By the time the patrol ended at 5 am, it became clear that Gudalur’s frontline forest staff were not merely tracking elephants. They are trying to keep the peace between two species forced to share an increasingly fragmented landscape.

As southwest monsoon clouds begin gathering over the Nilgiris, Gudalur is entering what officials describe as the peak elephant migration season. This year, however, is different. It will be the first full migration season after the establishment of Tamil Nadu’s AI-enabled Command and Control Centre (CCC), a ₹6-crore technology-driven system designed to predict elephant movements and reduce conflict. The coming months will be the first real test of whether technology can make one of India’s most conflict-prone elephant landscapes safer for both people and wildlife.

A landscape built for conflict

Gudalur sits at the junction of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. It is also a critical elephant corridor linking Mudumalai Tiger Reserve with the forests of Nilambur and Silent Valley. Over decades, forests have been fragmented by tea, coffee and spice plantations, roads, labour settlements and expanding human habitation. Today, elephants move through a mosaic of estates, villages and reserve forests. The O’Valley corridor alone passes through 31 villages and more than 2,500 households and experiences peak elephant movement during the southwest monsoon.

Former Gudalur DFO and current deputy director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Venkatesh Prabhu, has often described Gudalur as a landscape where coexistence is unavoidable.