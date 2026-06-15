'Antidiarrhoeal medicines can trap bacteria in body, worsen illness'

Most people treat stomach infections the way they would a bad cold — rest, wait, and reach for whatever is in the medicine cabinet. With Shigella, that instinct can make things significantly worse. Dr Muhammed Niyas, consultant in infectious diseases at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, explains to Unnikrishnan S the mistakes patients make and what to do instead. Edited excerpts:

Not every stomach bug needs a doctor. Where does Shigella sit on that scale?

Further along than most people expect. Milder cases can be managed with fluids and rest, but the moment illness turns serious, high fever, bloody stools, signs of dehydration, antibiotics become essential. They are also recommended for anyone with weakened immunity, signs of bloodstream involvement, and food handlers, where public-health stakes are higher. When prescribed appropriately, antibiotics shorten both fever and diarrhoea and reduce how long the patient remains infectious.