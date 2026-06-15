He stopped for a quick bite & nearly lost his kidneys

For 34-year-old software architect Rahul Devan, it started not with a roar, but with a mild, deceptive rumble. Walking home after a late shift in Thiruvananthapuram, he had stopped by a popular local eatery for a chicken shawarma wrap. It was a routine choice, one made by thousands of commuters every evening.

“By the next afternoon, I felt a slight chill,” Rahul recalls, speaking from his hospital bed, his face pale and visibly drained. “I figured it was just standard indigestion or exhaustion. I took an antacid and tried to sleep it off. I had no idea my body was already losing a war to an organism I couldn’t even see.”

What Rahul had actually ingested was Shigella — a hyper-contagious bacterial pathogen that turns the human digestive system into a site of rapid, catastrophic damage. Unlike common food poisoning agents like Salmonella, which require a person to swallow hundreds of thousands of bacteria to fall ill, Shigella needs an infectious dose of as few as 10 individual organisms to trigger a full-blown medical crisis.

This extreme potency is explained by how aggressively the bacteria attacks the body. “Shigella behaves differently from routine food poisoning. The organism doesn’t merely pass through the intestine – it invades the lining of the colon, triggering a severe inflammatory response that causes fever, cramps, and sometimes blood in the stool,” explains Dr Vinod Xavier, consultant of internal medicine at Aster Medcity, Kochi.