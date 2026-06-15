Shigella outbreak: Fight goes on even after hospital discharge

Weeks after the gruelling fever breaks and the abdominal cramps finally fade, most Shigella patients celebrate their return to normalcy. They step out of the hospital, reintroduce solid foods, and assume the battle is entirely behind them. But for a distinct group of survivors, the departure of the bacteria marks the beginning of an entirely different, agonising medical mystery.
Three weeks after recovering from shigellosis, 28-year-old schoolteacher Meera Nair woke up to a throbbing stiffness in her right knee. By afternoon, the joint had swollen dramatically, radiating a burning heat that made it impossible to walk. “I thought I had twisted it in my sleep,” she recalls. “But within 48 hours, the pain migrated to my left ankle and my lower back. I couldn’t understand how a stomach infection I had completely recovered from was suddenly affecting my ability to walk.”
Meera was experiencing reactive arthritis — a debilitating autoimmune complication that can develop up to a month following an acute gastrointestinal infection. It is not the only shadow Shigella can cast. Dr Vinod Xavier, consultant of internal medicine at Aster Medcity, Kochi, notes that while most patients recover completely, clinicians remain watchful for severe colitis, bloodstream infection, and in children, neurological events such as seizures during high fever. Prolonged bowel symptoms and reactive arthritis can surface even after the acute illness resolves.
Reactive arthritis is a case of biological mistaken identity. Dr Muhammed Niyas, KIMSHEALTH, explains that it typically appears one to two weeks after dysentery and is most often linked to Shigella flexneri. The mechanism is molecular mimicry — a protein fragment from the bacterium closely resembles a structure on the patient’s own cells, so the immune system, in targeting the germ, ends up inflaming the joints as well. The inflammation is sterile – no live infection is present, making antibiotics useless at this stage. The same response can follow Salmonella, Campylobacter, and Yersinia infections, and may be accompanied by eye irritation and urinary discomfort — leaving patients feeling ambushed by what seems like an entirely unrelated illness.
“Patients are often completely blindsided,” says Dr Xavier. “We have to explain that the gut infection acted as a biological trigger, setting off an inflammatory cascade that has now settled into their joints.”
For Meera, recovery required a two-month regimen of physical therapy and anti-inflammatory medications. “The emotional toll was almost worse than the initial infection,” she says. “You think you’ve won the fight, only to get knocked down weeks later.”
The vast majority of patients recover fully within six months as the immune system recalibrates. But Meera’s experience is a quiet warning: with a pathogen as aggressive as Shigella, leaving the hospital is not always the same thing as leaving the illness behind.