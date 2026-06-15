Shigella outbreak: Fight goes on even after hospital discharge

Weeks after the gruelling fever breaks and the abdominal cramps finally fade, most Shigella patients celebrate their return to normalcy. They step out of the hospital, reintroduce solid foods, and assume the battle is entirely behind them. But for a distinct group of survivors, the departure of the bacteria marks the beginning of an entirely different, agonising medical mystery.

Three weeks after recovering from shigellosis, 28-year-old schoolteacher Meera Nair woke up to a throbbing stiffness in her right knee. By afternoon, the joint had swollen dramatically, radiating a burning heat that made it impossible to walk. “I thought I had twisted it in my sleep,” she recalls. “But within 48 hours, the pain migrated to my left ankle and my lower back. I couldn’t understand how a stomach infection I had completely recovered from was suddenly affecting my ability to walk.”

Meera was experiencing reactive arthritis — a debilitating autoimmune complication that can develop up to a month following an acute gastrointestinal infection. It is not the only shadow Shigella can cast. Dr Vinod Xavier, consultant of internal medicine at Aster Medcity, Kochi, notes that while most patients recover completely, clinicians remain watchful for severe colitis, bloodstream infection, and in children, neurological events such as seizures during high fever. Prolonged bowel symptoms and reactive arthritis can surface even after the acute illness resolves.