AI no longer just for engineers; salaries rise 147% after upskilling: Report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer limited to software engineers and technology teams, and is increasingly becoming a workforce-wide skill across industries, according to the India AI Workforce Report 2026 released by Scaler.

The report, based on insights from 11,444 professionals, found that AI is helping workers improve productivity, accelerate career growth and access new job opportunities across a wide range of sectors.

One of the key findings of the report is that AI is expanding beyond traditional engineering roles. Nearly 25% of AI learners now come from non-technical backgrounds, highlighting the growing relevance of AI in fields beyond software development. More than half of AI-enabled career outcomes are now found in areas such as leadership, consulting, human resources, marketing, finance, academia and operations.

The report also points to a growing and more diverse AI talent pool in India. Women are increasingly entering AI-enabled careers across functions such as HR, academia and marketing. On average, women reported a 145% increase in salary after transitioning into AI-related roles, while female quality assurance engineers recorded the highest gains, with salaries rising by 574%.