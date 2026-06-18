US curbs access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5: How will it impact India?

A report has sparked debate across the technology world after the US government imposed emergency export controls on Anthropic’s most advanced AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5. Under the directive, access to the models would be restricted to the US, making them unavailable to foreign nationals and organisations outside the country.

The restrictions were imposed due to national security and cybersecurity concerns related to the advanced capabilities of the Mythos system. Following the directive, Anthropic was forced to disable access to the models for foreign users, businesses and developers worldwide, including those in India.

The development has raised several questions about the capabilities of these AI systems and what their restriction could mean for countries such as India.

What are Fable 5 and Mythos 5?

Anthropic recently launched its next-generation "Mythos-class" AI architecture. The company offers the technology in two versions. Claude Fable 5 is the commercial version available to developers and businesses and includes extensive safety guardrails designed to block harmful requests.

Claude Mythos 5, meanwhile, is described as a more unrestricted version with many of the safety filters removed. It is reportedly available only to a small group of vetted researchers and cybersecurity professionals through a programme called Project Glasswing.