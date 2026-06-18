Why SpaceX is spending $60 billion to buy Cursor

SpaceX has agreed to acquire AI coding startup Cursor in a $60 billion all-stock deal, marking one of the biggest acquisitions involving a venture-backed software company and signalling a wider push into artificial intelligence beyond rockets and satellites.

The deal comes days after SpaceX’s stock market debut and will be completed later this year. Cursor, developed by startup Anysphere, provides AI tools that help programmers write and manage software. The company has become one of the fastest-growing software firms, with annualised revenue of about $4 billion in 2026 and more than 50,000 customers.

Cursor was valued at $29.3 billion during its funding round in November. By early 2026, investors were discussing a valuation of around $50 billion as revenue continued to rise. The $60 billion price therefore represents a premium, but one that reflects the speed at which the company has expanded and the growing demand for AI software tools.

The acquisition also highlights a shift in the AI race. Rather than relying on outside products such as OpenAI’s Codex or Anthropic’s Claude-based coding systems, SpaceX is buying ownership of a platform that can be developed internally. Analysts say this gives the company greater control over products, computing resources and future services.