Why SpaceX is spending $60 billion to buy Cursor

SpaceX has agreed to acquire AI coding startup Cursor in a $60 billion all-stock deal, marking one of the biggest acquisitions involving a venture-backed software company and signalling a wider push into artificial intelligence beyond rockets and satellites.
The deal comes days after SpaceX’s stock market debut and will be completed later this year. Cursor, developed by startup Anysphere, provides AI tools that help programmers write and manage software. The company has become one of the fastest-growing software firms, with annualised revenue of about $4 billion in 2026 and more than 50,000 customers.
Cursor was valued at $29.3 billion during its funding round in November. By early 2026, investors were discussing a valuation of around $50 billion as revenue continued to rise. The $60 billion price therefore represents a premium, but one that reflects the speed at which the company has expanded and the growing demand for AI software tools.
The acquisition also highlights a shift in the AI race. Rather than relying on outside products such as OpenAI’s Codex or Anthropic’s Claude-based coding systems, SpaceX is buying ownership of a platform that can be developed internally. Analysts say this gives the company greater control over products, computing resources and future services.
A report by AI Business said the purchase would give SpaceX “a viable rival to Anthropic’s Claude Code and OpenAI’s Codex systems”. Earlier agreements between the two companies included joint work on coding and knowledge-work AI tools.
The transaction gives SpaceX control over a product that already has a large user base instead of building a competing service from scratch. According to Cursor's website, the company aims to help users "engineer anything". One user quoted by the company said, "The most useful AI tool that I currently pay for, hands down, is Cursor. It's fast, autocompletes when and where you need it to, handles brackets properly."
Financially, the deal has been made possible by SpaceX's rising market value following its public listing. The company's stock surge gave it the ability to use shares instead of cash to pursue acquisitions. Investor Bill Ackman said high valuations can become "a superpower" for companies seeking deals.
The purchase also reflects the increasing importance of coding assistants in the technology industry. As software companies race to automate programming work, ownership of widely used developer tools is becoming a strategic asset.
For SpaceX, the deal is not only about adding another AI product. It is a bet that the next stage of artificial intelligence will be shaped by companies that own both the computing infrastructure and the software used by millions of developers worldwide.