Why Telegram faces more scrutiny than WhatsApp: Know its privacy features

With Telegram facing a temporary restriction in India ahead of the NEET (UG) re-examination scheduled for June 21, 2026, the messaging platform has once again come under scrutiny over its privacy features. The government cited the alleged misuse of Telegram channels and groups that promised students access to the NEET re-examination paper in exchange for money. According to reports, several channels openly advertised purported leaked question papers and charged candidates anywhere from a few thousand rupees to several lakhs.
Telegram founder and CEO Dhruv Palvo has sharply criticized the government's action, arguing that authorities are targeting the platform instead of addressing the root cause of examination malpractice. He also alleged that Reliance was blocking access to Telegram outside India. According to him, Meta has invested in Reliance and, since Meta owns WhatsApp, the move could be part of a larger competitive battle between messaging platforms.
The controversy raises a broader question: Why has Telegram come under the scanner of governments, and what features does it offer that make it different from rivals such as WhatsApp?
Telegram vs WhatsApp
Both Telegram and WhatsApp are free messaging apps, but they are designed for different kinds of users.
WhatsApp is mainly built for private conversations between friends, family members and small groups. Telegram, on the other hand, combines messaging with social media-like features such as large groups, public channels and cloud storage.
One major difference is how messages are stored. WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption by default for all chats and calls, meaning only the sender and receiver can read the messages. On Telegram, only "Secret Chats" have end-to-end encryption. Regular chats are stored on Telegram's cloud servers.
Telegram's cloud-based system allows users to access their chats, photos and documents from multiple devices at the same time without depending on a single phone. This makes switching between devices much easier.
Telegram’s privacy features
One of the biggest reasons for Telegram's popularity among students, businesses and large online communities is that it offers more anonymity than many other messaging apps.
Unlike WhatsApp, which is linked directly to a mobile number, Telegram allows users to create usernames and communicate without sharing their phone numbers. This makes it easier for people to join large groups and channels without revealing personal details.
Apart from this, Telegram offers several features that appeal to users looking for greater privacy and flexibility:
Large Groups: One of Telegram's biggest advantages is the size of its groups. While a WhatsApp group can have up to 1,024 members, a Telegram group can have as many as 2 lakh users. For example, a coaching institute, college alumni association or a large fan club can bring thousands of people together in a single group.
Hide phone numbers
On WhatsApp, your phone number is usually visible to people you interact with. Telegram allows users to create a username and chat without sharing their mobile number. For example, a student joining a public exam-preparation group can participate in discussions without revealing personal contact details.
Anonymous Message
Forwarding: Telegram can hide the identity of the original sender when a message is forwarded. For instance, if a user shares a message in one group and someone forwards it to another group, other people may not be able to see who originally sent it.
Anonymous admins: Group administrators can choose to hide their identity while managing a group. Instead of showing their personal account name, messages can appear as if they were posted by the group itself. This is useful for people managing very large communities.
Extra app security: Telegram allows users to lock the app with a PIN, fingerprint or face unlock. This means that even if someone gets access to your phone, they may still not be able to open Telegram without the additional security check.
Self-destructing accounts: Telegram can automatically delete an account if it remains inactive for a long period. For example, if a user does not log in for several months, the account and its stored data can be removed automatically.
Large file sharing: Telegram is popular because it allows users to send large files, including videos, documents and presentations, directly through the app. For example, a teacher can share a full lecture video or study material with students without using another file-sharing service.
Bots and automation: Telegram supports automated tools called bots. These bots can send news updates, answer questions, conduct polls, provide weather information or help manage large groups. For example, a news channel can use a bot to automatically send breaking news alerts to subscribers.