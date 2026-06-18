Why Telegram faces more scrutiny than WhatsApp: Know its privacy features

With Telegram facing a temporary restriction in India ahead of the NEET (UG) re-examination scheduled for June 21, 2026, the messaging platform has once again come under scrutiny over its privacy features. The government cited the alleged misuse of Telegram channels and groups that promised students access to the NEET re-examination paper in exchange for money. According to reports, several channels openly advertised purported leaked question papers and charged candidates anywhere from a few thousand rupees to several lakhs.

Telegram founder and CEO Dhruv Palvo has sharply criticized the government's action, arguing that authorities are targeting the platform instead of addressing the root cause of examination malpractice. He also alleged that Reliance was blocking access to Telegram outside India. According to him, Meta has invested in Reliance and, since Meta owns WhatsApp, the move could be part of a larger competitive battle between messaging platforms.

The controversy raises a broader question: Why has Telegram come under the scanner of governments, and what features does it offer that make it different from rivals such as WhatsApp?

Telegram vs WhatsApp

Both Telegram and WhatsApp are free messaging apps, but they are designed for different kinds of users.