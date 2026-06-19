Atlantic ‘cold blob’ may be rewiring India’s monsoon

A mysterious patch of cooling water in the North Atlantic Ocean, known as the ‘Atlantic Cold Blob’, may be reshaping the Indian summer monsoon and influencing rainfall patterns across South Asia, according to a new study that links distant ocean changes to dramatic shifts in rainfall over India. The study, led by climate scientist Nimmakanti Mahendra of Purdue University and collaborators, provides evidence that cooling sea-surface temperatures south of Greenland are altering atmospheric circulation patterns across Eurasia, ultimately redistributing monsoon rainfall across India. The findings help explain why northwest India has become significantly wetter in recent decades while parts of the Indo-Gangetic Plains have experienced declining rainfall.

The researchers found that since 1999, monsoon rainfall over northwest India has increased by about 24.6 per cent, while rainfall over the Indo-Gangetic Plains has declined. This emerging rainfall dipole has become increasingly evident in observations but has largely been missed by leading climate models. The shift matters enormously because the Indian monsoon supports agriculture, water supplies and livelihoods for nearly one-fifth of humanity. Changes in where rainfall falls can trigger floods in some regions and droughts in others, affecting food production, groundwater recharge and economic stability.

The Indo-Gangetic Plains, one of the world’s most densely populated and agriculturally productive regions, have already witnessed drying trends. Previous studies cited by the researchers suggest the recent decline in rainfall in parts of the Ganga basin may be among the most severe arid conditions recorded in over a millennium.