Test can give false alarm or sense of assurance

Prominent oncologist Dr Aju Mathew, consultant oncologist, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College, Kolenchery, breaks down the implications of a new inflammation-focused lung cancer blood test and explains its clinical challenges, limitations and future outlook to Unnikrishnan S Edited excerpts:

Since this new blood test detects an ‘invisible’ warning sign of inflammation rather than an actual physical tumour, how will doctors handle a patient who tests positive but has a completely clear, normal lung scan?

The hypothesis of the study is that a drug that can reduce interleukin-1 beta can be used in such patients to prevent lung cancer. The idea is that instead of using the drug for everyone, we can focus it specifically on patients who exhibit these warning signs of inflammation.

Can this blood test tell the difference between lung inflammation caused by smoking versus inflammation caused by severe city air pollution or breathing in kitchen smoke?

It cannot differentiate.

The study suggests that treating high-risk patients with strong anti-inflammatory drugs might stop lung cancer before it starts. What are the long-term side effects or health risks of putting an otherwise healthy, symptom-free person on these powerful drugs for five years?

What is understood from the original study is that there are no major side effects. The problem has been that we do not know whom to give the medicine to. However, this study provides a hypothesis that you can use it specifically for those patients who test positive on this 14-marker test.