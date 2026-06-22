The bigger shifts under way in lung cancer care

For decades, cancer treatment has followed one rule: wait until a tumour is big enough to find, then cut, burn or poison it. According to experts, the new 14-protein lung cancer test is part of a bigger shift already under way in cancer care — from fighting cancer after it appears to catching, or even stopping, it before it does.

An earlier example is Galleri, a blood test that checks for traces of cancer DNA in the blood, scanning for over 50 cancer types at once. A major UK trial this year offered a reality check – it missed its main goal, but still caught fewer cancers at the most dangerous, late stage — not perfect, but real progress. Direct comparisons to the new test, though, may be premature. “It cannot be compared in terms of price or accuracy. Even the Galleri tests are still very premature,” says Dr Aju Mathew, consultant oncologist, MOSC Medical College, Kolenchery. Genetic tests are moving the same way. Some clinics already flag women at higher lifetime risk of breast cancer through their genes alone, so screening can start before any lump appears.

What makes the lung cancer test different is what it looks for — not cancer cells or their DNA, but inflammation — the slow damage in the lungs that builds up years before any tumour forms. Paired with early signs that an anti-inflammatory drug can cut that risk in half, it hints at something bigger than detection — stopping cancer before it starts.

None of these tools can replace a doctor yet, and each carries a real risk of false alarms. But together, they show cancer medicine quietly rewriting its oldest rule — from fighting cancer to preventing it. For India, where cancer is still mostly caught late and screening remains rare outside big cities, this shift matters even more.