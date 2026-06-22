Written in blood: A new way to catch lung cancer early

Suma Prakash had never smoked a day in her life. A 54-year-old schoolteacher from Kochi, she had breathed the city’s traffic-clogged air for three decades. When a persistent cough began in the winter of 2022, her doctor reassured her — non-smokers rarely get lung cancer. By the time a scan found the tumour, it had already spread to her lymph nodes. Stage IIIB. The window for a cure had quietly closed.

Her story is heartbreakingly common. Roughly a quarter of lung cancer patients have never smoked, yet screening programmes remain built almost entirely around smokers aged 50-70, leaving people like Suma outside the net entirely.

The scale of the problem is stark. “Almost 80% of patients are diagnosed with stage IV cancers,” says Dr Arun R Warrier, senior consultant – medical oncology, Aster Medcity, Kochi. Early tumours rarely cause symptoms, he explains, and are usually caught only by chance, during an unrelated scan or X-ray. “We see patients who come with 8-10 cm tumours that developed over weeks to months,” he says — by which point only palliative, not curative, treatment remains possible.

This silence in the early, treatable years is what has made lung cancer the world’s deadliest cancer for decades: doctors fighting fires they can only see once they’re already blazing.

Now a study in the journal ‘Cell’ offers a way to spot the fire before the smoke. Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and UCL, co-led by Dr Clare Weeden, analysed blood plasma from more than 48,000 UK Biobank participants and identified a 14-protein signature that can flag lung cancer risk more than five years before diagnosis. The signal doesn’t come from a tumour itself. It reflects chronic inflammation in the lungs, driven partly by air pollution, that wakes up dormant mutated cells and creates fertile ground for cancer to take hold.