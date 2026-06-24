Nainital beyond the lake

Nainital has a lot of hidden corners once you look past Naini Lake and the usual lake-hopping circuits. If you love striking viewpoints, quiet forest paths and waterfalls, there is a completely different side of the region to explore. When it comes to the absolute heart and soul of Nainital’s classic sightseeing, three attractions stand out above all others as the most famous, must-visit landmarks in the town centre.

The iconic Naina Devi Temple, quietly resting on the northern edge of the lake, serves as the spiritual anchor of the entire valley and gives the town its very name. Right above the bustling streets, the thrilling aerial Ropeway glides effortlessly up to Snow View Point, offering travellers the quintessential, postcard-perfect vista of the massive Himalayan peaks.

Meanwhile, perched dramatically on the steep slopes of Sher Ka Danda hill, the Pt Govind Ballabh Pant High Altitude Zoo remains a premier crowd-pleaser, globally recognised for its unique wildlife habitat. Together, this trio forms the definitive tourist core that no traveller should miss before venturing into the surrounding wilderness.

Naina Peak (China Peak)

At an altitude of 2,615 meters, this is the highest peak in Nainital. The six km trek to the top takes you through dense forests of oak, pine and rhododendron. Once you reach the summit, you are rewarded with an uninterrupted view of the snow-capped Himalayas, stretching all the way to the Tibet border.