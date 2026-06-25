AI adoption gathers pace in audit and accounting, but human oversight remains essential: IDC study

Audit and accounting professionals are rapidly moving from experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) to integrating it into their core operations, while maintaining a strong focus on governance, validation and professional judgment, according to a new global study by IDC sponsored by Caseware.

The study titled ‘The Future of Audit and Accounting in the AI Era’ surveyed more than 1,000 audit and accounting professionals across six countries. It found that 66% of respondents said AI is already embedded in their firm's strategy, widely used in selected functions, or being tested through pilot projects. More than half (53%) agreed that AI tools can improve audit quality.

Looking ahead, 76% of respondents believe AI will fundamentally transform the audit and accounting profession over the next decade. However, professionals remain cautious about relying solely on AI-generated outputs. Nearly two-thirds (64%) said AI outputs should always be validated before being used to support audit conclusions or professional judgments.

The findings suggest that while the profession sees significant value in AI, there is a clear consensus that the technology should support rather than replace human expertise and accountability.

“What stands out in this research is not hesitation about AI, but clarity,” said David Marquis, chief executive officer at Caseware. “Audit and accounting professionals recognise the value AI can bring, while setting firm expectations around validation, judgment and accountability.”

Mickey North Rizza, group vice-president, enterprise software at IDC, said the value of AI will increasingly depend on how effectively firms integrate the technology into existing methodologies, quality controls and governance frameworks.

The study also highlighted practical challenges slowing AI adoption. When asked to identify the biggest barrier to implementation, 34% of respondents cited cost, while 30% pointed to a shortage of technical talent.

According to IDC, firms that treat AI adoption as both a technology and governance initiative—by investing in validation frameworks, employee training and ethical oversight—will be best positioned to maintain trust and lead the next phase of innovation in audit and accounting.