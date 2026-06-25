Apple eyes highest market share in smartphones: Report

Apple is set to claim its highest-ever share of the global smartphone market in 2026, despite a sharp downturn in the sector caused by rising memory costs, according to a report by Counterpoint Research.

The report estimates that Apple will reach a 25% share of the global smartphone market, while rival manufacturers are expected to face double-digit declines in shipments due to surging memory prices. Other companies are raising prices to protect margins. However, Apple's premium positioning allows it to absorb rising supply-chain costs that are forcing competitors to pass on higher prices to budget-conscious consumers.

Supported by its affluent customer base and strong multi-generational demand for the iPhone 17 and upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple is well-positioned to gain market share even as the broader market contracts.

“This year defines Apple’s unique resilience within the industry. The multi-segment market share gains also mean a compounding impact on the company’s ecosystem strength. Apple is still gaining new users across categories, and it will become increasingly difficult for competitors to make an Apple user switch to their operating system,” said Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research.

The report noted that Apple’s iPhone shipments are likely to remain flat in 2026, while most other major OEMs are expected to see double-digit declines. While many manufacturers have had to increase prices to sustain margins, Apple has not raised iPhone prices so far. Premium segments generally enjoy higher margins and are better able to absorb cost pressures. At the same time, affluent consumers tend to be less sensitive to price increases.