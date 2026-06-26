Climate risks threaten India’s MSMEs as heat, floods hit production & workers

India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which contribute nearly 35% of the country’s manufacturing output and employ an estimated 320 million people, are increasingly facing climate-related disruptions, with extreme heat and flooding emerging as major threats to production, workers and business continuity, according to a new study by WRI India. The report, Resilience of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to Climate Risks, based on a survey of 310 MSMEs across industrial clusters in Chennai, Coimbatore and Surat, found that while climate impacts are becoming more severe, most businesses continue to rely on short-term coping measures rather than investing in long-term resilience.

The study found that 92 per cent of MSMEs reported heat stress affecting their business operations, while over 90 pc of enterprises located in flood-hit areas experienced operational disruptions, underlining how climate change is steadily eroding the resilience of India’s manufacturing sector.

“MSMEs are the last-mile connectivity of economic growth and green transitions. Climate change increases risks and presents significant challenges to the MSME sector. This study by WRI India is a critical contribution in terms of providing an in-depth understanding of the vulnerabilities, highlighting the possible solutions and pathways to build resilience,” said Dr Nambi Appadurai, executive director, Climate Resilience Practice, WRI India.

Echoing the need for mainstreaming climate resilience into industrial development, Madhav Pai, CEO, WRI India, said the findings show that strengthening MSMEs is critical not just for protecting businesses but also for sustaining India’s manufacturing ambitions. “As India advances its industrial growth and climate transition agendas, there is a significant opportunity to embed MSME resilience within broader economic and industrial development strategies. Enhancing resilience at the MSME level is not only critical for safeguarding enterprises and livelihoods but also for strengthening supply-chain stability, sustaining manufacturing competitiveness, and supporting India’s long-term economic and development objectives in a climate-constrained future,” he said.