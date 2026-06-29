'Blood vessels become stiffer as we age leading to slower physical movement'

As we age, blood vessels become stiffer and less efficient, which may affect blood supply to tissues, including the brain and muscles, says Dr Mathew Abraham, senior consultant neurologist at Aster Medcity, Kochi, in an interview with Anna Jose. Edited excerpts:

Why do elderly people walk slowly?

As we grow older, there is generally a physiological slowing in all activities, though not necessarily in all cases. Communication between nerve cells becomes less efficient with age, resulting in slower processing of sensory information and motor responses. Other factors such as orthostatic hypotension, a sudden drop in blood pressure when you stand up after sitting, reduced efficiency of various organs, habits like drinking alcohol, side effects of higher doses of medicines, etc. also affect gait. Also, as we age, blood vessels become stiffer and less efficient, which may affect blood supply to tissues, including the brain and muscles. In some cases, a previous fall may lead to fear of falling and loss of balance, causing slower movement and reduced physical performance. In critical cases, these difficulties will be obvious.

Do issues with sensory organs affect the condition?

Yes. The body constantly sends sensory information from the feet, joints, eyes and inner ear to the brain, and the brain makes automatic adjustments according to the information. In some patients, nerve function becomes less efficient and the body’s adjustments may be delayed, creating a feeling of imbalance. Movement is regulated through sensory inputs from the feet, joints, eyes and inner ear. Even if a person is completely normal, these issues will be present as we age, so there will be slowness in walking. The vestibular system in the inner ear, which helps maintain balance and spatial orientation, becomes less efficient with age, leading to a feeling of imbalance.