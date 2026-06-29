Healthy ageing: Supplements work well with exercise and diet

Supplements often play a significant role in healthy ageing. However, medical experts suggest supplements work well in managing slow walking only when combined with exercise, physiotherapy and dietary requirements.
Supplements for the elderly can broadly be divided into three categories, according to Dr Joseph Shibu, neurologist at Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly. “Maintaining joint health, bone strength and muscle mass is essential for preserving mobility and preventing falls in older age, and supplements can help to a great extent,” he said.
According to Dr Ashish Rajan, geriatrician at Lisie Hospital, Kochi, vitamin D supplementation should ideally be considered after testing and identifying deficiency. “Elderly individuals generally require 800–1,000 international units (IU) of vitamin D per day and around 1,000–1,200 mg of calcium per day to support bone health. These nutrients are particularly important in adults aged 60 years and above to help reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures,” he said.
Joint-support supplements such as glucosamine, chondroitin sulphate and omega-3 fatty acids are commonly recommended for older adults, as they help reduce inflammation, stiffness and joint tenderness.
However, experts also suggest combining exercise with supplements for improved outcomes.
Older adults should be assessed for nutritional deficiencies based on risk factors, particularly vitamin B12 and iron deficiency, as these can contribute to anaemia, neuropathy, weakness, and mobility problems.
“Elderly patients with sarcopenia can be managed with adequate protein intake and progressive resistance exercises. Moderate-intensity resistance training helps improve muscle strength, physical function, gait, and balance, thereby reducing the risk of falls and functional decline. Ideally, resistance exercises should be initiated as early as the 30s to build and preserve muscle mass and help prevent or delay age-associated sarcopenia in later life. In older adults, before starting resistance training, an assessment of cardiovascular status and other comorbidities is recommended to ensure safe participation in exercise,” said Dr Ashish.
“Fragile bones are a major risk factor for mobility-limiting fractures. Calcium is the primary mineral building block of bone. If you aren’t getting enough from dairy, leafy greens, or fortified foods, supplementing helps maintain bone mineral density. Also, vitamin D3 is crucial because your body cannot absorb calcium effectively without it. It also plays a direct role in maintaining muscle strength and preventing falls,” said Dr Joseph.
Age-related muscle loss, known as sarcopenia, directly impacts balance, walking speed, and overall mobility. “Whey protein or high-quality plant protein will help ageing muscles with a higher threshold of amino acids to trigger muscle protein synthesis. Consistently hitting protein targets supports lean mass. Creatine monohydrate in low doses in older adults has been shown to improve upper and lower body strength, enhance functional task performance, and prevent muscle wasting, especially when paired with light resistance exercise,” added Joseph.
Regarding dietary changes, Dr Ashish said that in elderly patients, protein intake should be higher than in young adults. “Compared to normal adults, elderly people require 1.2–1.5g of protein per kg of body weight a day. So protein supplements can help. Calcium too is required for the body to function. Taking supplements and regular strengthening exercises, along with physiotherapy and muscle building, can prevent issues related to gait in old age,” he said, emphasising that before starting supplements, medical conditions and medications should also be reviewed for better management.
Dr Joseph said it is always best to run any new supplement regimen as advised by your primary physician to ensure it aligns safely with your personal medical profile.