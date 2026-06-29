Healthy ageing: Supplements work well with exercise and diet

Supplements often play a significant role in healthy ageing. However, medical experts suggest supplements work well in managing slow walking only when combined with exercise, physiotherapy and dietary requirements.

Supplements for the elderly can broadly be divided into three categories, according to Dr Joseph Shibu, neurologist at Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly. “Maintaining joint health, bone strength and muscle mass is essential for preserving mobility and preventing falls in older age, and supplements can help to a great extent,” he said.

According to Dr Ashish Rajan, geriatrician at Lisie Hospital, Kochi, vitamin D supplementation should ideally be considered after testing and identifying deficiency. “Elderly individuals generally require 800–1,000 international units (IU) of vitamin D per day and around 1,000–1,200 mg of calcium per day to support bone health. These nutrients are particularly important in adults aged 60 years and above to help reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures,” he said.

Joint-support supplements such as glucosamine, chondroitin sulphate and omega-3 fatty acids are commonly recommended for older adults, as they help reduce inflammation, stiffness and joint tenderness.

However, experts also suggest combining exercise with supplements for improved outcomes.

Older adults should be assessed for nutritional deficiencies based on risk factors, particularly vitamin B12 and iron deficiency, as these can contribute to anaemia, neuropathy, weakness, and mobility problems.