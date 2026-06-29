The secret to keeping up mobility with age

For the last 2 months, 78-year-old Latha (name changed), has been struggling with progressive slowness of walking and fear of falling. Three weeks prior, she had suffered an accidental slip that caused her to land on the floor, following which she developed increased apprehension while walking and reduced confidence in walking independently without any support or assistance.

When Dr Ashish Rajan, consultant geriatrician at Lisie Hospital, Kochi, examined her, he noticed there was no history of loss of consciousness, head injury, or preceding dizziness. “Her vital signs were stable. Geriatric assessment revealed gait slowing (walking speed), impaired balance, and reduced functional mobility. Examinations showed neither significant deformity or focal tenderness nor evidence of bony fracture or acute injury,” said Dr Rajan

She was then referred to the physical medicine and rehabilitation department, where she underwent a structured gait and balance training programme, including strengthening exercises, balance retraining, transfer training, and fall-prevention strategies.

While some decline in mobility is a natural part of ageing, experts believe that early intervention through exercise, disease control and fall prevention can help older adults remain independent for longer.

Talking about Latha, Dr Ashish said during follow-ups she showed significant improvement in walking speed, confidence, and balance, with reduced fear of falling.

“Usually several functional domains — cognition, food digestion, vision, and walking — will be affected as a person ages. Ageing will alter and diminish the ability to walk straight. Mostly, elderly people walk slowly, and it is normal. A major reason is the degeneration of the muscles and bones, changes in our reflex timings, latency in muscle actions, deficiencies, etc.,” said Dr Jino Joy, geriatrician at Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi.