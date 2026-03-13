India’s 1st firefly checklist documents 92 species

The first-ever checklist of fireflies has documented 92 species of the magical lightning bugs in India.

A team of researchers working over the last couple of years recorded all the known species of Coleoptera: Lampyridae and found that they are distributed across four subfamilies.

The report titled “A Checklist of Fireflies from India” was published in Zootaxa on March 10 and comes at a time when firefly populations have been declining due to rapid urbanisation, increased use of pesticides and rising levels of artificial night lighting.

Experts from the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), Department of Zoology at the University of Calcutta, the Microbes, Parasites and Biodiversity Initiative, the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Michigan, and the Zoological Survey of India, along with individual domain experts, collated literature over a period of two years. They also assessed studies published between 1881 and October 2025 while compiling the report.

The report reveals that Indian firefly fauna comprises 60.86 per cent endemic species. Luciolinae was found to be the dominant subfamily (37 species), followed by Ototretinae (31), Lampyrinae (17) and Cyphonocerinae (one). Luciolinae and Ototretinae are also the most diverse subfamilies, with 11 firefly genera each. Most firefly species found in India have been recorded from more than one state.

The checklist shows that the Western Ghats have the highest occurrence of firefly species at 25.33 per cent, followed by the North East, Gangetic Plain, Coast and Deccan Peninsula at 22.66 per cent, 17.33 per cent and 13.33 per cent respectively. The Trans-Himalayas and Himalayas each account for 1.33 per cent of firefly occurrences, while the Islands account for 2.66 per cent. Desert and semi-arid regions were the only zones where no fireflies were recorded.