India’s clean cooking push deepens fuel import risks

India’s rapid transition to cleaner cooking fuels over the past decade has significantly increased the country’s dependence on imported energy, raising concerns about price volatility, supply disruptions and long-term energy security, according to recent analyses by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) and Global Energy Monitor (GEM).

India’s consumption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the primary cooking fuel for most households, has doubled from around 15 million metric tonne (MMT) in 2011-12 to nearly 31 MMT in 2024-25, reflecting a major shift away from traditional biomass fuels. However, the majority of this growth has been met through imports. Imported LPG rose from about 6 MMT to around 21 MMT during the same period, accounting for more than 93 per cent of the increase in consumption, according to the IISD briefing.

Experts warn that such heavy reliance on imported fuels exposes India to economic and geopolitical shocks. Recent developments in West Asia, including including disruptions linked to tensions involving Iran and shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, have highlighted the vulnerability of energy-importing countries to global supply disturbances.

“India’s high reliance on imported fuels to meet growing demand increases exposure to economic, energy, and health risks,” the IISD analysis notes.

Import risks and price shocks

Global fuel markets have already shown how volatile such dependencies can be. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted shipping in key energy corridors and triggered price spikes in global fuel markets. A separate report by Global Energy Monitor notes that energy shocks tied to tensions around Iran demonstrate how quickly supply disruptions can tighten access and raise costs for countries dependent on imported gas.