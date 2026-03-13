MoEFCC to make 77 railway stretches elephant-safe

As elephant-train collisions escalate in India, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has prioritised 77 critical railway stretches, spanning approximately 2,000 km, as part of a comprehensive mitigation strategy. Between 2009-2010 and 2020-2021, over 200 elephants were killed in train hits in India. Assam reports the highest number of such fatalities, followed closely by West Bengal and Odisha.

To address the grave issue, the ministry under the leadership of Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, initiated a consultation with key stakeholders including the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and the Ministry of Railways earlier this week.

The two-day national workshop “Policy implementation for minimizing elephant mortalities on railway tracks” came up with a wide range of solutions which include construction of 705 mitigation structures, adoption of AI-based warning system and special focus on sensitive stretches.

Identification of Stretches

The consultation identified 110 sensitive railway stretches within elephant habitats as well as 17 additional stretches in two tiger-range states to tackle the increasing instances of wildlife mortality on railway tracks.