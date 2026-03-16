Bone TB is curable with timely detection, medicines

Bone tuberculosis (TB) is not a rare disease, it is suspected in patients with persistent bone or back pain, said Prof Rajesh Malhotra, head of orthopedics and senior consultant orthopedics, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi. In an interview with Kavita Bajeli-Datt, he says that bone TB is curable with timely medicines and surgery is needed only in selected cases. Edited excerpts:

How prevalent is bone TB in India?

Bone and joint TB forms about 10–15% of extrapulmonary TB, which translates to roughly 1–3% of all TB cases. Because India has a high TB burden, we continue to see a significant number of skeletal TB patients in clinical practice.

How is bone TB detected?

It is suspected in patients with persistent bone or back pain, swelling, or deformity, and confirmed using MRI imaging and biopsy tests such as GeneXpert or culture.

Who is in the high-risk group? Is it contagious?

High-risk groups include people with weak immunity, diabetes, HIV, malnutrition, or previous TB exposure. Bone TB itself is usually not contagious. Transmission mainly occurs from lung TB through airborne droplets.

There is high prevalence in younger populations, with increasing multi-drug resistance (MDR-TB) and diagnostic delays averaging 6.1 months. Treatment of multi drug resistant TB is particularly challenging.